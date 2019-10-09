News Politics

Wednesday 9 October 2019

Leo Varadkar and Boris Johnson to meet tomorrow in final push to reach a Brexit deal

On the verge: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during a visit to Dublin. Photo: Collins
Kevin Doyle

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will make one final push to get a Brexit deal across the line by flying to England for a meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson tomorrow.

Mr Varadkar and the UK Prime Minister are to meet behind closed doors in the North West of England.

It is not expected they will take any questions from the media or make a joint statement as is normal when two prime ministers meet.

More to follow...

Online Editors

