Leo Varadkar and Boris Johnson to meet tomorrow in final push to reach a Brexit deal
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will make one final push to get a Brexit deal across the line by flying to England for a meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson tomorrow.
Mr Varadkar and the UK Prime Minister are to meet behind closed doors in the North West of England.
It is not expected they will take any questions from the media or make a joint statement as is normal when two prime ministers meet.
More to follow...
