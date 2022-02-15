Leo Varadkar ally blames Sinn Féin links for National Women’s Council excluding Government speakers from event

A close ally of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is blaming Sinn Féin connections for a leading women's lobby group excluding Government politicians from its speakers at an event.

The National Women’s Council (NWC) is defending its decision to only have Opposition parties addressing a rally on International Women’s Day, amid criticism from female Coalition members.

The four confirmed headline speakers at the Women’s Rally 2022 are Mary Lou McDonald of Sinn Féin, Ivana Bacik of the Labour Party, Róisín Shortall of the Social Democrats and Bríd Smith of People Before Profit. Nobody from Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party has been invited to speak.

Fine Gael councillor Ted Leddy, a key constituency ally and close friend of Mr Varadkar, has pointed to an NWCI staff member’s ties to Sinn Féin.

NWC Head of Campaigns and Mobilisation Rachel Foley has been a Sinn Féin activist for several years and was previously a party staff member.

Pointing directly to Ms Foley’s CV, Mr Leddy said: “Pretty obvious why they weren’t invited.”

Before taking up her role with the NWC last month, Ms Coyle was on Sinn Féin’s staff for the previous eight years. She was the party's regional administrator from 2020 to 2022, political coordinator from 2019 to 2020 and political adviser for Ireland Midlands Northwest European Consistency from 2014 to 2019.

The NWCI condemned Mr Leddy for targeting Ms Coyle in this manner.

“The National Women’s Council is the national representative organisation for women and women’s groups in Ireland. While Councillor Ted Leddy can disagree with us, it is completely unacceptable to single out any member of our committed staff team for fulfilling their roles on behalf of our membership,” the organisation said.

The NWC declined to say if Ms Foley is still a member of Sinn Féin. Since taking up her now job, she has shared views from former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams and the Sinn Féin newspaper, An Phoblacht, on social media.

Ms Coyle describes herself as feminist, socialist and republican. She has defended the exclusion of Government party members.

"Some political voices clearly represent marginalised women, low paid women, disabled women and those left behind by State policy more than Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. Why Government TDs would just assume they be entitled to slot at a protest rally is outrageous,” she said on Twitter.

Mr Leddy holds the council seat in Castleknock in the Tánaiste’s Dublin West constituency, once held by Mr Varadkar himself. Mr Leddy previously received an unreserved apology and almost €20,000 from a Sinn Féin activist who defamed him in a Facebook post. The councillor settled a defamation action over comments posted on Facebook. But Mr Leddy has also separately apologised for “insensitive and inappropriate” tweets he sent in the past and which he has acknowledged as his.

Among the Coalition ministers, TDs and senators to voice their criticism about the NWC event were Fianna Fáil’s Erin McGreehan, Fine Gael’s Josepha Madigan, Jennifer Carroll MacNeill and Mary Seery Kearney and the Greens’ Róisín Garvey.