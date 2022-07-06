Leo ‘the Leak’ Varadkar survives to become Taoiseach again – assuming Coalition lives on

Leo Varadkar doesn't necessarily have to be “a bit more humble” now he’s in the clear in the investigation into his leaking of a confidential new GP contract to a friend.

But the current Tánaiste and soon-to-be Taoiseach has survived a close shave entirely of his own making.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has decided not to press charges in the case following a lengthy Garda investigation. The probe hung over the Tánaiste and cast doubts over whether he would indeed become Taoiseach again in December.

During their much-quoted personalised spat in the Dáil a few weeks back, Sinn Féin finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty hit the Tánaiste with a jibe about the investigation.

“I really thought as somebody whom the Director of Public Prosecutions is assessing whether to prosecute him under the corruption act, he would be a bit more humble in his response.”

Varadkar responded with a dig back about Doherty being prosecuted for having “abused and mistreated” a garda nearly a quarter of a century ago. The Tánaiste also threw the kitchen sink at Sinn Féin about the Republican movement’s own past, including murder, rape and tax dodging. Sinn Féin’s skeletons in the closet are far more haunting than anything Varadkar or Fine Gael has done.

Nevertheless, the Tánaiste did concede moral authority with his behaviour. The blame for this scandal lies firmly at his door. Just because he is not being prosecuted does not make his actions appropriate.

In his response to the confirmation last night that he won’t be charged, the Tánaiste said: “I have always maintained that the allegations made against me were false. I am pleased at the outcome of what was a very thorough investigation.”

The problem is in his interpretation. He can’t rewrite history. He has had to apologise for leaking a confidential document to a personal friend in an organisation that was outside of official negotiations on a State contract. Hardly a shining example of transparency in office.

The central allegation of leaking is correct, by his own admission. The Garda investigation and consideration by the DPP has confirmed his actions were not illegal or corrupt. The ‘Leo the Leak’ nickname will stay.

The Tánaiste is due to issue a further statement on the matter today and an element of contrition wouldn’t go astray. His own words from November 2020, when this controversy emerged, spring to mind.

“It was an error and one I accept sole responsibility for.

“I do regret it and I am sorry for the controversy and the annoyance that my actions have caused,” he said then.

Whatever about displaying humility, the Tánaiste would be well advised to learn some lessons from the affair and make sure there are no similar errors.

The closing of the file does remove a problem for the Government or as the Tánaiste labelled it “a difficult period for us all”. A prosecution pending would have made it implausible for Varadkar to become Taoiseach and ended his leadership of Fine Gael. The devastating consequences would have left the party in crisis with a leadership vacuum to be to filled.

Assuming the Coalition lives on, the Taoiseach’s office is due to rotate from Fianna Fáil to Fine Gael in December, with Micheál Martin standing aside. Now the question over his investigation are answered, it is definitely going to be Varadkar replacing him to take up a second term as Taoiseach.

Attention will now turn to who he will include in the Cabinet in the associated reshuffle. Fine Gael are still languishing in the polls and there is an appetite for a freshening up of the line-up to take them into the next general election. The Tánaiste has talked about hating having to drop colleagues but is going to have to show ruthlessness.

Varadkar’s protégé Helen McEntee is safe, probably remaining as Minister for Justice. Then it’s a case of whether any of the rest are too big to fail. Simon Coveney and Paschal Donohoe are veteran heavy-hitters, but continually associated with roles in Europe or beyond. Varadkar staying on means their chances of becoming leader are gone.

Heather Humphreys has geography, gender and good judgment in her favour.

Simon Harris has grounds to be nervous now. With no leadership vacancy to contest, the question is whether Varadkar wants to continue to keep him on the biggest stage.

The end of the speculation about Varadkar allows the Government to concentrate on the pressing business of the day: the cost of living crisis, the housing ‘disaster’ and health reform in the wake of Covid-19, along with the economic challenges and climate change.

The focus can now be on the delivery of the Budget at the end of September, brought forward to give financial relief from inflation on an earlier timeframe.

As of last night, the Coalition’s majority is gone. The retiring Fine Gael TD Joe McHugh, a backer of Varadkar in his Fine Gael leadership campaign, voted against the Government on the mica redress scheme and has now lost the party whip.

The Coalition is now down to 79 TDs, but its majority in Dáil votes is not in question as it can still call on exiled members and Independents.