Leo ready for the polls in a year of tough tasks

At the height of the recent Frances Fitzgerald crisis, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar gave a frank account of the difficulties he faces in doing his job. As his Tánaiste resigned amid controversy over her handling of the garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe, Leo said: "It is not difficult to identify some of the obvious problems that exist in our country and in some deep parts of our State.

"Identifying them is one thing, but trying to get a grip on them... and trying to deal with those fundamental problems is a real struggle."

If the Taoiseach thought that his first few months in office were a struggle, he can expect an even tougher test of his ability to get a grip on fundamental problems in 2018. During the year, there will be landmark events that have the potential to cause the Taoiseach and country profound difficulties - and the outcome of some of these may be beyond his control.

Varadkar will have learned a lot from the ill-judged UK election fought by Theresa May

As well as the fallout from Brexit, he will have to tackle the housing crisis, deal with the potentially fraught political implications of an abortion referendum, and there is a good chance that he will have to lead his party into a general election. And who knows what the Disclosures Tribunal looking at the treatment of Sgt Maurice McCabe might throw up? The mishandling of complaints from the whistleblower has already finished the careers of two ministers and two garda commissioners, and hastened the departure of Varadkar's predecessor, Enda Kenny.

To a greater extent than at any other time since the Northern Troubles, the future of the country may depend on what happens in Westminster as much as Government Buildings over the coming years. We have to live with the machinations of the British Conservative Party, their bitter infighting over Brexit, their dependence on the DUP and their muddled thinking over the future of the border.

Our future economic welfare may depend on the whims of capricious figures such as the Brexit Secretary David Davis and comically preposterous Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson as much as our own ministers. In 2018, we can expect British ministers to live up to a philosophy once enunciated by Boris himself: "There are no disasters, only opportunities. And, indeed, opportunities for fresh disasters."

Leo Varadkar faces a year potentially fraught with the political consequences of a divisive abortion referendum. Photo: Fergal Phillips

By October of 2018, Leo will hope that we see the future shape to the relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union in a Brexit deal.

Open border

It will be the responsibility of the Taoiseach, his foreign minister Simon Coveney, and the unheralded anonymous senior civil servants behind the scenes to ensure that the British government does not renege on its pledge to keep the border open. Leo's other great priority will be to maintain free trade and movement between our two islands.

The fudge over the border in the phase 1 Brexit deal will have to be turned into a more substantial confection that is palatable to a wide variety of interests - including our EU partners, Northern nationalists, cross-border commuters and traders, farmers, exporters and the DUP. In the middle of these historic negotiations, Leo's skills as a politician could be put to the ultimate test in a general election campaign.

Early summer is usually the preferred time for politicians when it comes to calling an election. But this government is inherently unstable, and both Varadkar and Micheál Martin have the wherewithal to trigger an election at any time. In recent weeks, we saw how both leaders were even prepared to contemplate the idea of the country going to the polls at Christmas before the threat was averted when the Tánaiste quit. The most recent poll by Ipsos/MRBI shows that Fine Gael could increase its share of the vote in an election, but a clear pattern of voting intentions has not yet emerged. Other polls have shown the two main parties close together, a scenario that could create the same political stalemate that we have now.

Leo will have learned from Theresa May's experience during this year's UK general election that he risks losing seats with an unnecessary poll, and Dáil arithmetic can make it extremely difficult to form a government. While he managed to keep the Government on a steady course up until the Fitzgerald controversy - and the Brexit negotiations have won him plaudits, his skills as a national leader on the election trail are untested. Will he freeze on the hustings like Theresa May?

Those looking for clues as to how he might perform will see mixed messages in his Fine Gael leadership campaign in the summer. On the one hand, the Leo machine was slick and well-prepared. His rival Simon Coveney barely had his boots on before Leo had wrapped up the campaign for support from TDs and senators. He had courted them relentlessly. Varadkar has always shown a talent for getting noticed and delivering a clear message, particularly on social media.

On the other hand, it must have concerned him that Coveney won more votes among the party grassroots, despite all his preparations. Leo's Ard Fheis speech, an opportunity to make an impact live on television, fell flat - and did not deliver a single memorable phrase. He appears to be better at improvising in the Dáil, in TV studios and at press conferences than delivering a rousing speech.

The Taoiseach repeats his mantra about creating an "Ireland of opportunities", with lower income taxes. There must be few voters in the country who do not know that he wants to improve the lot of those who get up early in the morning. The pitch for the hard-working middle classes is unmistakable, but is it too narrow for a party with ambitions to come close to winning a majority? Leo should remember that late risers have a vote, too.

The great vote winners of the modern era - from Jack Lynch to Bertie Ahern - had an ability to hoover up votes from a broad spectrum of society, and not just the so-called "squeezed middle", the "haves and the have-yachts". If Leo's pitch is too narrow in the next election, the main ­beneficiary is likely to be Micheál Martin's Fianna Fáil. 'Out of touch elite' The Fianna Fáil leader has already branded Varadkar the standard bearer for an "out-of-touch elite", while angelic Micheál presents himself as the leader of a party in the vanguard of motherhood and apple pie. They promise to look after pensioners, carers, and the countless throngs at the end of hospital and housing waiting lists.

Fianna Fáil's revival at the last election was largely outside the capital in areas that were slow to show signs of economic recovery. The party has an opportunity to recover in Dublin, if it can convince voters that it will offer alternatives to Fine Gael in tackling the country's most pressing social problem - the shortage of affordable housing. The Government has promised to provide nearly 6,000 new units of social housing in 2018, but many will be sceptical about their ability to fulfil those aims, given that public housing output fell way below the targets this year. Even if the social housing targets are met in 2018, it seems unlikely that the Government will be able to find a solution to an accommodation crisis that has spread to almost every section of society, with prohibitive rents and soaring house prices in many areas.

The housing crisis will make it hard for Fine Gael to benefit from any kind of feel-good factor, even when the economy is growing and unemployment is low. Assuming that the Government survives until then, Leo plans to hold a referendum on abortion in early summer. Early in the new year, the issue will be debated in the Dáil, and the Taoiseach will have to come up with a firm position. Earlier this month the Oireachtas committee on the Eighth Amendment called for a repeal of article 40.3.3 of the Constitution and for the Oireachtas to legislate on the matter. It recommended that abortions should be permitted when a mother's life, health or mental health is at risk, and up to 12 weeks without restriction. Polls indicate that a clear majority favour some kind of change, but it is hard to gauge how the public will vote until the wording of the proposed legislative changes is known.

There will be significant opposition to removing restrictions, particularly among older, devout Catholics in rural areas. But with the support of all the main party leaders and a highly motivated group of pro-choice campaigners who are mostly young and urban, the move to remove the amendment could win a much higher vote than anticipated. There is little sign that the tide of history rushing towards a more secular Ireland can be reversed - even in a year when a pope comes to visit. In 2018, we could be faced with two major elections. Not only is there a strong chance of a general election, but there could also be a presidential poll if President Higgins decides not to serve a second term, or if he faces a strong challenger. Senator Gerard Craughwell has indicated that he will run if President Higgins goes for a second term, but to get his name on the ticket, he would need the support of 20 members of the Oireachtas, or four local authorities. Even though the runners have not yet been declared, the personalities who are most fancied by bookmakers Paddy Power to win if an election goes ahead are Fergus Finlay, Ruairi Quinn, Mairead McGuinness and Miriam O'Callaghan. Although the job is largely ceremonial, the last three presidential elections have all turned out to be surprisingly acrimonious. While the bookmakers predict a general election next year (Paddy Power has prohibitive odds of 1/8), it is by no means a certainty. The abortion referendum could rule out a summer poll, and both Varadkar and Martin may be keen to put a vote on such a divisive issue behind them before going to the country. And they could stick by their current confidence and supply arrangement, which runs until after the budget in October of next year. Either one of the main parties might wait until they have a clear lead in the polls before triggering an election. That could take them into the following year. For the first time in its present incarnation, Sinn Féin will fight a general election without Gerry Adams at the helm. Fight to the death All the signs are that his heir presumptive Mary Lou McDonald will be a much more effective campaigner in the Dáil and on television, but there is also a possibility that the party will lose its sense of purpose and discipline when Adams steps down. Without its icon of the armed struggle, the party will have to define what it actually standards for in 2018 - other than being a somewhat more radical version of Fianna Fáil. Micheál Martin knows that if there is an election in 2018, it will be a political fight to the death for him personally. He either wins and leads the next government, or his ambitions to be Taoiseach are over. He only has one more chance. For Leo, an election defeat would be disastrous, but like Enda Kenny before him, he could live to fight another day.

