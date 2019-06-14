TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has previously been accused of being a 'Tory boy' by critics - but he temporarily became a member of the Conservative Party this evening.

Leo or Boris? RTÉ confuses Taoiseach with Tory politician on Six One News

During RTÉ's Six One News bulletin, the Fine Gael leader was incorrectly named in the on screen caption as Boris Johnson, the frontrunner to become Britain's next Prime Minister.

Mr Varadkar was being asked about his reaction to comments by DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson, who accused the taoiseach of not acting in Ireland's interest on Brexit.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Mr Donaldson said: "I disagree that the Taoiseach is acting in Ireland’s interests, when he knows that we are heading towards a no-deal outcome unless we can address the concern about the backstop, and the timescale for the backstop.

"I don't think that it is a huge ask at the end of the day to avoid a no-deal outcome," he added.

Mr Varadkar responded with: "I did hear what he had to say and I want to say that he is somebody I know, somebody I respect but I don't agree with his analysis on this issue."

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson is to take part in a televised Tory leadership debate on the BBC on Tuesday.

The other five candidates still in the race become Tory leader and prime minister include Jeremy Hunt, Michael Gove, Sajid Javid, Rory Stewart and Dominic Raab.

Online Editors