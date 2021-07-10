Kate O'Connell with her husband Morgan after narrowly losing her seat in the general election last year. Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins Agency

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar will have to embarrassingly seek to get rebel Kate O’Connell back on the party ticket after his disastrous decision to ditch the former Fine Gael TD backfired badly.

Labour Party senator Ivana Bacik dramatically surged ahead to easily win the former Fine Gael seat in the Dublin Bay South by-election.

Fianna Fáil recorded its worst ever by-election result and the Green Party also flopped on a dreary day for the coalition.

Fine Gael’s James Geoghegan came in second in the party’s long-time stronghold.

The result leaves Fine Gael with no seat in the constituency where the party has had two taoisigh represent it in the past.

But Fine Gael’s decision to reject Ms O’Connell as the obvious candidate, who narrowly lost her Dáil seat last year, came back to bite Mr Varadkar.

The Fine Gael leader will now need to have Ms O’Connell on the ticket to ensure it can challenge next time.

“It’s her move next to indicate if she wants to run. She won’t win the convention. She will have to be added to the ticket,” a senior party source conceded last night.

Fine Gael will be trying to chase two seats in the constituency in the next election.

Mr Geoghegan wants to run again. Mr Varadkar says Fine Gael will have a gender-balanced ticket and Ms O’Connell can seek to be a candidate if she wants.

The party held its support from the last general election. However, there was no sign of its opinion poll comeback from the management of the pandemic.

Fine Gael’s campaign was marred from the start by a bitter rift as Ms O’Connell claimed she was being forced out and outlined her treatment by the local organisation.

The absence of a liberal female campaigner such as Ms O’Connell left the door clearly open for Ms Bacik.

Aside from Labour members, her campaign was helped by activists from the Repeal and Marriage Equality referendum campaigns. She took substantial support from Green Party, Fianna Fáil and Social Democrats voters to secure her win.

Sinn Féin held its votes from last year’s general election, but former MEP Lynn Boylan did not add to the party support, despite its poll showing.

On why Sinn Féin did not do better, party leader Mary Lou McDonald said “It’s a very affluent constituency” and added that people made up their minds early that Ms Bacik was the anti-government candidate. Ms Bacik said the party had emphasised its core messages on the need for change on housing, childcare and elder care, on community amenities and on climate justice, along with “Labour values” of equality and solidarity.

“I’m just so deeply honoured and so grateful to have received such a such an overwhelming support from across my home constituency here in Dublin Bay South,” she said.

“I’m absolutely over the moon,” she said as she paid tribute to all who had campaigned.

Ms Bacik said it had been “a crowded field and a very intense campaign”, the first run under Covid conditions with public health restrictions.

Labour leader Alan Kelly said he was “very proud” of Ms Bacik’s performance and the campaign that was run.

He said the result was a “signal” to the Government as to what “the people of Ireland are thinking”. Indications from tallies earlier in the day showed Ms Bacik had polled well across the constituency and was going to beat Mr Geoghegan, who had been hoping to retain the seat vacated by former housing minister Eoghan Murphy in April.

Fianna Fáil candidate Deirdre Conroy struggled into fifth place on less than 5pc, with party sources admitting it was “disappointing”.

Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan, the local TD and director of elections, said the party would “have to think about” whether the Taoiseach would lead the party into the next election. He also said Fianna Fáil “doesn’t understand the scale of the housing crisis”.

The result will add to the pressure on Micheál Martin.

In Fine Gael, a senior party source said the result was a “big disappointment”, given the party “threw the kitchen sink” at the by-election.

“Even our opponents would agree that we tried everything. What’s happened is that

people who didn’t want Fine Gael consolidated around Ivana. What would be beginning to worry some people is the general trend,” the source said. “Losing a general election, losing a by-election – there hasn’t been a by-election won under Leo. What does it say about the trend or the future for Fine Gael?”