Leo at 40: Taoiseach on birthday bash and week-long celebrations

Leo Varadkar told the Sunday Independent that his 40th birthday party last night was more about his mother Miriam and boyfriend Matt's upcoming birthdays than his own.

Leo Varadkar told the Sunday Independent that his 40th birthday party last night was more about his mother Miriam and boyfriend Matt's upcoming birthdays than his own.

"I'm learning that being Taoiseach brings many different responsibilities that aren't in the Cabinet handbook, like who you invite to your birthday," Leo said.

"I don't expect to be invited to all my colleagues' special occasions and trust me, most of them don't invite me, but I understand that people see it differently.

"That's why I tried to leave it up to Matt. So it would be above politics ."

"It's actually Matt's birthday on the 19th and my mum's on the 20th," birthday boy Leo added.

"A strange coincidence. It was very much family and close friends; mostly people whose own special occasions we'd shared over the years."

Of the party last night, Leo said that "there was a film showing Strictly Ballroom, one of my old favourites, and then a DJ".

"Personally, I would have happily let it pass unnoticed but I guess that was never going to be possible.

"I'm not really into birthdays but because everyone knew about it from the news, I ended up celebrating it with a lot of different people over the course of the week. There were cakes appearing from everywhere. It was really thoughtful."

Sunday Independent