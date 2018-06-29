TWO Government Ministers, Katherine Zappone and Charlie Flanagan, are going to the Gaeltacht this summer on a determined mission to learn Irish.

'Leading by example' - Government ministers heading to the Gaeltacht for crash course in Irish

Gaeltacht Minister, Joe McHugh, who himself returned to the Donegal Gaeltacht four years ago to successfully re-learn Irish in an intensive course, said the two Ministers were ready to lead by example.

“It is a symbol of deepening interest at cabinet level that both Minister for Children, Katherine Zappone and Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan, will join me at the Gaeltacht summer college run by Oideas Gael in Gleanncholmcille in the coming weeks,” Mr McHugh said.

“There you have two ministers leading by example and taking the plunge and coming to Donegal, for the crash course in our language. I’ve no doubt they’ll go away with more than a ‘cúpla focail’ and an important story to share with family, friends, colleagues and constituents,” the Donegal TD added.

Mr McHugh was making the comments ahead of the launch today ((FRI)) of a five-year plan to revive the use of Irish across the country. The plan covering the years 2018-2023, will update the 20-year strategy for Irish published in 2010, and also form part of this year’s Bliain na Gaeilge initiatives.

“Within the Plan itself there is a deep focus on education and early years. The Plan recognises that it will be implemented in other relevant policy contexts,” he said.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan. Photo: Mark Condren

Online Editors