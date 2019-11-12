Leaders of Travellers groups call for state reparations in Oireachtas

LEADERS of several Traveller representative groups called for government reparations for decades of "top down" racism after derogatory tweets from a Senator emerged using the words 'Traveller' and 'knacker'.

LEADERS of several Traveller representative groups called for government reparations for decades of "top down" racism after derogatory tweets from a Senator emerged using the words 'Traveller' and 'knacker'.

Speaking in the Oireachtas, representatives from the National Traveller Women’s Forum, Tallaght Traveller Community Development Project and Blanchardstown Traveller Development Group outlined to a Joint Committee on the key issues affecting their community.

As well as equality of outcomes in education, they also spoke about the racism faced by Travellers in Ireland. Following tweets emerging from Senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee, speaking in a derogatory manner about Travellers and using the word 'knacker', the speakers said that the daily discrimination they face is "propagated from the top down."

Read More: Fianna Fáil will not discipline senator over 'Traveller' and 'dwarf' tweets amid calls for her to resign

"It's about implementing the policies and strategies that are already there across the board with regard to Travellers. In terms of health, in terms of accommodation and in terms of education," Catherine Joyce of the Blanchardstown Traveller Development Group said.

"Prejudice and racism against Travellers seems to be the greatest and the most acceptable. It's one of the most acceptable forms of racism and it isn't been challenged certainly there isn't a leadership approach in this country in terms of racism against Travellers.

"From a top down perspective, we've seen again tweets coming out from people wanting to be filling these political spaces was, in terms of Travellers, incredibly racist and that has followed on from many, many examples over the years."

Patrick Nevin from Tallaght traveler community development project added that racism against Travellers has formed a new racism against other nationalities and people in direct provision centres. Mr Nevin called for reparations from the State for racism, like that contained in Ms Clifford-Lee's tweets, which has trickled down from the government for decades.

"We cannot underestimate the acceptable, open racism and discrimination that has been propagated from the top down," he said.

"We just had an episode of it yesterday and I'm not going to go into that but it's there. It's the feeding ground for the right-wing racism that we are seeing happening with the new communities.

"Until the Irish state and those in the positions accept that they created that... the only way forward is for the state to take ownership, acknowledge it, and reparations."

"We must accept that the state needs to look at the issue of reparations," he continued.

"We have to acknowledge this injustice. Sixty years of state sponsored denial of Traveller identity and culture has not only impacted on their educational attainment but also has created an internalised oppression, barriers and and a lack of self-worth within the Traveller community.

"It must put in place affirmative action programs that would mirror those that were done in the Unite States, Canada and Australia."

Meanwhile at the Joint Committee, equality of outcomes for Travellers in education was discussed.

About one in ten (13pc) of Traveller children complete second level education compared to nine out of ten (92pc) of children in the general population.

More than half of Travellers who drop out of second level have done so by the age of 15. The number of Traveller children who go onto third level represents just 1pc of the Traveller community.

The speakers from the Travelling community outlined the teaching of the impact their community has had on such areas in Irish culture as traditional music, economics and early recycling as an area where Traveller number retention in schools could be improved.

They also called for an end to reduced timetables, approved to Travellers who have difficulties in school, which they say schools use as an excuse to deal with them less.

Online Editors