Late Fianna Fail TD remembered as highly respected public representative

FORMER TD and MEP Mark Killilea has been remembered as a "highly respected" public representative.

FORMER TD and MEP Mark Killilea has been remembered as a "highly respected" public representative.

Mr Killilea, a former Fianna Fáil junior minister and deputy for Galway East, passed away at the age of 79.

The Dáil's current Leas Cheann Comhairle, Pat 'The Cope' Gallagher paid tribute to his late colleague.

He told Independent.ie: "I knew him extremely well.

"I had the honour of serving with him as a TD and also as a member of the European Parliament where he served for 12 years.

Mr Gallagher said Mr Killilea was considered an expert of agricultural affairs and "was highly respected both in national and European politics."

From Tuam, Co Galway, Mr Killilea was elected to the Seanad in 1969 before winning his Dáil seat in 1977.

He was Minister of State for Posts and Telegraphs in the Charles Haughey-led government of the early 1980s.

Mr Killilea was later an MEP for the Connacht-Ulster constituency.

His father Mark Snr was a Fianna Fáil TD before him and a founder member of the party.

Mr Killilea is survived by his wife Anne.

Online Editors