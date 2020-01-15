Last-minute Labour general election candidate had to 'postpone honeymoon'

A FIRST-TIME general election candidate has had to postpone his honeymoon in order to run for a seat in the Dáil.

A FIRST-TIME general election candidate has had to postpone his honeymoon in order to run for a seat in the Dáil.

Labour candidate in Dublin South West Ciarán Ahern got married on January 4 to human rights campaigner Dr Maeve O’Rourke, daughter of RTE broadcaster Sean O’Rourke.

But the happy couple, who live in Rathfarnham, had to delay all honeymoon plans to campaign for a seat in the Dail.

Speaking to Independent.ie, Mr Ahern said they escaped to Waterford for four days shortly after the wedding for “a bit of a break”.

However, a full honeymoon was not meant to be after he was asked by Labour to contest for a seat in the Dublin South West constituency as the party did not have a candidate there.

“We went away to Waterford for a few days for a bit of peace and quiet as I didn’t know I was going to run before the wedding,” he said.

He said that Labour approached him and asked him to run, but it wasn’t confirmed until last week.

“They approached me and asked me to run. I’m still apprehensive about it, it’s a very intimidating thing to do but I’m really enthusiastic,” he explained.

“It wasn’t confirmed until last week. There’s no plans for a honeymoon yet but this isn’t a sad sob story,” he laughed.

“We will go on a honeymoon after the election if there is a chance, but we might not get a chance.”

“I was added to the ticket officially yesterday and we’re just getting started now.”

The candidate, who is running for political office for the first time and has no relation to former taoiseach Bertie Ahern, said that it feels “daunting” to be running in the election.

“It feels absolutely daunting, I’ve been with Labour for many years and I’ve always thought about running,” he added.

“I didn’t think the opportunity would arise."

He said that his family, friends and wife have been very supportive so far in the campaign.

“I’ve had a lot of support from my wife, friends and family which keeps me sane,” he added.

In his manifesto, he says that he wants to work to build on his community volunteer work by becoming a TD and work for a “kinder, fairer, and more sustainable future”.

“I want to ensure that people of my generation have a future and are still able to live in Dublin South West. People who don’t work in the IFSC should be able to afford homes too,” Mr Ahern added.

Online Editors