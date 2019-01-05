Lane moves into pole position to be named ECB's chief economist

The Eurozone's finance ministers will select a nominee to become European Central Bank (ECB) chief economist at a Eurogroup meeting on February 11, with Ireland's Philip Lane tipped as the early front runner.

German incumbent Peter Praet's term on the ECB executive board ends in May. In theory his replacement could be handed a different portfolio but it is unlikely given the intricacies of the EU's wider horse trading for top jobs including to replace ECB President Mario Draghi whose term expires in October.

Mr Praet's replacement will be selected by the 19 Eurozone finance ministers, including Paschal Donohoe, by a simple vote.

The European Parliament has a minor role vetting candidates, with a formal appointment made by EU heads of government, most likely at their planned summit on March 21 and 22.

ECB executive board members work full time in Frankfurt, and together with the heads of the Eurozone's national central banks they form the ECB governing council.

The chief economist post is uniquely influential, due to an greater role in preparing and presenting the data underpinning ECB actions.

As a highly-respected economist - he has acted as an academic consultant to the European Commission, International Monetary Fund, World Bank among others - as well as a current member of the ECB governing council, Mr Lane is regarded as well placed to step into the role.

He was a professor of economics at Trinity College, Dublin before becoming Governor of the Central Bank in Ireland in November.

Nominations for the job close on January 21. Ireland has yet to formally put forward a candidate. However, Mr Donohoe and Mr Lane set out their stall last year in the race to become ECB vice-president.

Mr Lane was one of two candidates, but Ireland withdrew his nomination clearing the field for Spain's Luis de Guindos.

That is likely to have secured support for this year's bid for the chief economist role.

Irish Central Bank Deputy Governor Sharon Donnery's near miss last year in a separate competition to become chair of the ECB's banking supervision arm may also help Mr Lane's case, if only because Ireland was unlikely to get two such jobs.

