Landlords will only get budget tax cut if they commit to stay in the market, Finance Minister says

Landlords will only get a tax cut in the Budget if they commit to stay in the market, according to Finance Minister Michael McGrath.

The Government has signalled that it is looking at tax cuts for landlords to encourage them to stay in the rental market in a bid to halt increasing rents.

A group of civil servants from the Department of Housing and the Department of Finance is examining a number of options.

“I do think it is important in considering any changes to our taxation system that it is linked to a commitment to remaining and actually staying in the market in the period ahead,” said Minister McGrath.

“This is an area that I am examining closely and I do think it is important as we do seek to bring some stability to the rental sector, that this would involve a commitment to remain in the sector. We have to stem the tide to the exodus we have seen in landlords leaving the market.”

Calls have been made within the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party to extend the Rent a Room scheme – which allows people renting out a room in their house to earn up to €14,000 per year tax free - to all landlords.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has also previously said he wants the €500 tax credit increased to cover a month’s rent for tenants.

Minister McGrath said renters are leaving due to increased interest rates, paying off their properties and possible future policy changes.

“I don’t think tax is the only reason why they have been leaving, I think for some, it has been a factor but there are other reasons, including increased interest rates, the fact that many are now out of negative equity, can see their way to clear a loan and exit the market, some may be concerned about the direction of policy in the future,” he said.

The Government examined tax cuts for landlords before last year’s Budget, however no major tax breaks were announced.

Senior ministers earlier this year moved to waive development levies to incentivise building.