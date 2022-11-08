Lack of open support for IRA’s campaign is a positive sign

A book by former journalist John Devine, The Seventh Man, being launched this month depicts an IRA man suing a newspaper which named him as an IRA man.

This sort of thing happens in real life.

You would expect that someone who saw himself as having fought a noble struggle for Irish freedom would not regard himself as maligned when his past is brought up.

But the modern Provo is capable of holding two contradictory thoughts in mind at the same time; that the IRA was a fine and principled body of soldiers defending their people and that no right-thinking person could admire anyone who really was a Provo.

I did not like Michelle O’Neill saying that there was no alternative to the IRA campaign but I understood that she was expressing the view of a political party which has always been organically linked to the IRA.

I doubt she could have stayed for long as deputy leader of Sinn Féin if she had accepted that republicans had been wrong to try to advance their politics through murder and sabotage, even though she actually represents the alternative that they ultimately found, political party activism.

In standing aside, the IRA allowed Sinn Féin to grow, knowing that thousands would not vote for them while the campaign continued, would not stomach having to excuse murder or equivocate about it.

The IRA members wanted to think well of themselves but accepted that they were feared and reviled.

We have an interesting paradox here.

Even republicans can regard the IRA as good but shameful.

Why?

The whole point of the Good Friday Agreement was to accommodate in the political mainstream those who believe as Michelle O’Neill does that the IRA campaign was necessary.

All peace process documents going back to the joint declaration of 1993 attribute the violence to inherited political conditions, to a legacy of conflict. That was the form of words devised to get killers off the hook and to diminish personal responsibility.

The Agreement acknowledged political motivation as warranting early release for prisoners once the political context had changed enough not to fire them up again with murderous sectarian rage.

Inherent in this was the assumption that they were not bad people and would never have killed anyone if the political context in which they lived had been different.

Now, personally I think there were diverse reasons for joining the IRA and that some of those who did were evil thugs who would have been a blight on any society they grew up in. Some were misguided and some were enraged by the behaviour of the police and the Army. I would attribute reasoned political calculation to very few of them. I knew some of them at school and heard teachers scowling at one that he would come to a bad end, and he did.

But many of us found to our surprise, when the prisoners came home, that some of them were genial and interesting people. The old paramilitaries did not expect to be pariahs.

Writers, journalists, lawyers, academics, social workers and others often have dealings with ex-prisoners. Caral ni Chuilin was at my wedding with her then husband. Former loyalist and republican paramilitaries have helped me with my books and I have been grateful to them for that.

But they know that I would not waffle to avoid saying plainly what I thought of the paramilitary organisations they belonged to.

An old rebel song from the mid-19th century asked, ‘Who fears to speak of 98?’ — or by another later version that rhymes better, ‘of Easter week?’

It was presumably written by someone who understood in past times that the rebels of one generation were an embarrassment to another.

We worry about kids chanting ‘Ooh Aaah Up The ’Ra’ but there is another way of looking at it. Kids want to be outrageous and to sneer at normal decencies.

If they know that it is mischievous to chant ‘up the ’Ra’, then they understand that most people hold the ’Ra in contempt.

Yet the largest political party in the country teaches that the IRA was right and heroic in its bloodletting and those who vote for it, while they might not all wholly agree with that, aren’t put off by it.

So there is a cultural space now within which one should not feel the need to dissemble about support for the IRA.

If you think shooting part-time UDR men on their farms was right and proper, or that bombing a fish shop on the Shankill Road helped bring peace, you can say it in the full confidence that perhaps tens of thousands of others will not contradict you.

Yet few will say it.

I’ll not spoil the end of John Devine’s story about The Seventh Man, the Provo hypocrite who claims his reputation is damaged by association with his own comrades. Like many tales in John’s book it draws on stories he covered as a journalist, most of them with no political backdrop.

A recurring theme is the tension between the person and the institution, and the person who is an embarrassment to the institution he serves.

The morally vacuous trolls who do strongly believe that the IRA was right and who attack those of us who disagree still feel the need to hide their identities. Why?

They clearly have some sense that a candid endorsement of the IRA campaign would shame them.

I take that as a hopeful sign.