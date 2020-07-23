| 19.5°C Dublin

Lack of housing and infrastructure plan means July Stimulus Package will fall flat

Donal O'Donovan

An Taoiseach Micheal Martin (Brian Lawless/PA)

An Taoiseach Micheal Martin (Brian Lawless/PA)

The July Stimulus Package will be a month late and billions short of the anticipated scale needed to kick the economy back towards full employment.

The overall package does feature some good targeted measures for particular sectors – including as expected the hospitality industry where a massive lobbying campaign has paid dividends.

At individual and firm level there is plenty to like here, but as a stimulant the overall package is a pretty mild instant coffee when the economy really needs double espresso.

