Lack of housing and infrastructure plan means July Stimulus Package will fall flat

The July Stimulus Package will be a month late and billions short of the anticipated scale needed to kick the economy back towards full employment.

The overall package does feature some good targeted measures for particular sectors – including as expected the hospitality industry where a massive lobbying campaign has paid dividends.

At individual and firm level there is plenty to like here, but as a stimulant the overall package is a pretty mild instant coffee when the economy really needs double espresso.

There is a decent boost for retailers - including online retailers. The reduction in the standard rate of Vat from 23pc to 21pc isn’t the sexiest element of the plan, but is a meaningful measure that will benefit a whole range of sectors from toy shops in the run up to Christmas to professional services firms at the end of the tax year.

The Vat cut will cost around €450m in lost revenue to the State but should mean that consumers’ cash goes that bit further – encouraging all of us to spend, or will simply provide a short term boost to businesses’ battered margins.

The cut will not extend to housebuilding – because the reduced 13pc rate that applies there isn’t changing. Indeed, the absence of any meaningful construction sector stimulus is the yawning hole in the entire programme, especially when the actual need for public and private housing is so high. Funding has been earmarked for retrofitting residential (€100m) and commercial properties (€10m).

Beefing up the help-to-buy scheme to €30,000 until the end of the year for first time buyers is pretty meaningless in the scheme of things. It will help builders shift any unsold stock, but isn’t going to build a single additional house, which means it will not support a single extra job.

In fact fully half of the €7bn programme involves the continuation of modified versions of the current pandemic unemployment scheme and wage subsidy scheme.

They are good schemes that put a floor on the financial hardship caused by the Covid-19 crisis but their continuation into 2021, with sensible tweaks, is proof the economy is still on the floor not an adrenaline shot to lift it back to its feet.

Another huge element of the plan is a €2bn business loan guarantee scheme, but that has already been kicking around for months without actually becoming available.

Grants for small and micro business and beefed up financial support for training targeting both firms and individuals will be welcomed. But it is not going to be a game changer in re-igniting economic demand or confidence.

What’s missing is a big commitment for sustained capital spending into 2021 and 2022, ideally taking the opportunity to front-load the creation of infrastructure already identified in the Ireland 2040 plan and prioritising the most jobs-intense elements.

Spending what we would have anyway at a time when it makes the biggest economic impact is the ideal way to do stimulus.

Uniquely, we’ve found ourselves in an economic crisis at a time when funding for exactly those kinds of schemes is available and we know we there is a current and future need for houses, hospitals, ports and all kinds of infrastructure for a growing population.

You would not know it looking at the plans unveiled on Thursday.

In March, policy makers did spectacularly well to get big and important schemes up and running in the early phase of the crisis that have had a really significant effect in relieving hardship and won buy-in for the economic lockdown.

But its is very hard to see this stimulus package – already a month late – as much more than an update on that overall approach, reflecting less a move to kick-start the economy than a realisation the shut-down phase of the crisis is far from over.