Labour TD calls for ‘summer bonus’ for social welfare recipients to deal with cost of living crisis

The Labour Party has said all social welfare payments should be increased by €15 a week while a ‘summer bonus’ – along the lines of the Christmas bonus – should be paid out to help people deal with the cost of living crisis.

Responding to reports of Fine Gael Budget requests, the Labour Party said it wants an immediate summer hike in benefits for those dependent on the State.

TD Seán Sherlock, Labour spokesman on social protection, said he wanted to see immediate financial support for those under pressure now, saying they couldn’t wait for the Budget.

“In the midst of a cost of living crisis people can’t afford the usual Budget kite-flying,” he said, referring to a report in today’s Irish Independent that Tánaiste Leo Varadkar will put pressure on the Government for index-linked tax and social welfare measures that could be worth €15 a week.

“The Budget is still five months away,” said Mr Sherlock. “Those on fixed incomes need support now, and can’t wait until October.

There should be a once-off double payment of all social welfare benefits, like that at Christmas, he said.

This would assist those most in need to meet the demands of increased costs in groceries and other essentials.

For those at work, “there must also be pay rises and the introduction of a living wage”, he added.

But working-age payments in Social Protection would need to rise by at least €15 if they are to be proofed against inflation, the Cork East TD said.

“The Tánaiste shouldn’t play games with people’s incomes or lead them up the garden path,” Mr Sherlock said.

He said Fine Gael should confirm now that social welfare payments will rise by a minimum of €15 a week in October. That is what is needed for Jobseekers Allowance of €208 to keep pace with an inflation rate of between 7pc and 8pc, he added.

“Rising prices for food, energy, housing and essential household items is massively squeezing those on fixed incomes. In a country as wealthy as Ireland no family should go hungry.

“There is a pressing need to bring the Budget forward,” he also argued.

But for those at work, Labour was clear that Ireland needs a pay rise “not tax cuts”, he said, without explaining how this could benefit people refused pay rises by their employers.

Last October the Labour Party called for a minimum of a €7.50 increase in weekly social welfare rates just to keep pace with inflation at that time.

What was delivered in the last Budget wasn’t enough to meet growing costs, Mr Sherlock argued.

“That’s why what is needed now to support households is a once off double payment – like the Christmas social welfare bonus, a summer bonus would help with food prices soaring. This would cost approximately €300m.

“With many families now really struggling, I am also concerned at the lack of access to community welfare officers, and the difficulty those who encounter emergency financial difficulties have in securing exceptional needs payments and urgent needs payments.”