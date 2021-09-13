New Labour TD, Ivana Bacik, has apologised for attending a controversial dinner party in the Merrion Hotel hosted by former Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone.

Ms Bacik, elected in a by-election last July, issued a statement apologising for attending the occasion some weeks ago. But due to illness and holidays, this was the first time she had spoken in person on the issue.

Speaking at the Labour Party’s pre-Dáil think-in at Athy, Ms Bacik apologised – but also stressed that she was keen to move the political agenda on. Amid some confusion, Ms Zappone’s party on July 21, hosting 50 people out of doors, was initially deemed not to accord with anti-Covid 19 guidelines.

Read More

But the Attorney General, Paul Gallagher, promptly ruled that it did not breach the legal regulations on Covid 19 and the official guidelines were later amended. The confusion around the party compounded controversy about the short-lived appointment of Ms Zappone as a UN envoy.

Despite Ms Bacik’s wish to move on from the issue, she will, be obliged to follow the Labour Party instruction and support the Sinn Féin no confidence vote against Foreign Affairs Minister, Simon Coveney, when the Dáil returns on Wednesday.

Labour leader, Alan Kelly, said his party’s seven TDs will back the motion because he generally lacks confidence in the current Government. But he said he did not believe the controversy was an important issue for people generally.

Asked about her attendance, Ms Bacik had this to say:

“I do regret my attendance at that event. I did apologise fully to the party leader and everyone,” she said.

“I do regret it. I attended very briefly, I did apologise and I am looking forward to moving on with a positive and constructive message. I was told it was within the regulations and the guidelines,” the Labour TD added.