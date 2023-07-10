Labour Party wants betting tax increased to fund domestic football

The Labour Party is calling for the betting levy to be increased to 3pc in the Budget with the additional revenue ring-fenced to fund domestic football facilities and other sports.

The party is also calling for extra State investment in the League of Ireland and international football teams and more financial supports for grassroots football.

A private members motion calling for increased support in domestic football has been tabled by Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin which will be debated in the Dáil on Wednesday morning.

Mr Ó Ríordáin is also hosting a public meeting on investment in football on Tuesday evening in Shelbourne’s home ground of Tolka Park.

His motion calls on the Government to give its full backing to the FAI report on facility investment with a comprehensive State backed investment programme to develop the domestic football game in Ireland.

He wants the betting levy increased from 2pc to 3pc with proceeds going towards the development football grounds around the country.

The motion specifically calls for funding to be used to address gender equality access issues to changing facilities and pitches.

It also calls for the Government to commit to setting up shared community football facilities for all towns with a population greater than 5,000.

Mr Ó Ríordáin also wants a review of the Sports Capital and Equipment grant programme.

The motion also calls for the Government to recognise that “football is one of the greatest tools available to support integration of new communities, participation for those with disabilities, and gender equality in sport”.

Labour are seeking a programme that ensures our players can “forge careers in Ireland” by introducing centralised contracts for young women and men that would support them to stay in the game in Ireland for a minimum of three years.

The party want to introduce education scholarships to build links between the League of Ireland and third level institutions.

They are also want League of Ireland clubs to get a portion of broadcast revenues, and a programme for national promotion of the game.

They are calling for an all-island football league and development of a National Football Museum.