Labour Party is in no-man’s land but election of Ivana Bacik shows its punishment by the public may be passing

Labour. The very word sounds old…and rather betrays the fact that this claims to be Ireland’s oldest political party.

It was formed in the heady days when Karl Marx was a recent thinker and labour had to be protected against machines.

Dear, oh dear. There is arguably less obvious baggage to vacuous names like Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin (originally founded in 1905 to espouse an Austro-Hungarian style dual monarchy for Ireland with restoration of a High King).

Will Labour find a new way, and not just wake up to the fact that jobs no longer rely on muscle, but instead largely offer employment to the brain?

The party is in a no-man’s land as its annual conference opens takes place today. There are no prizes for such an observation, but leader Alan Kelly would probably offer one to whomever can chart a map between barbed wire and landmines to continued relevancy.

He is making a very decent fist of his own role, and is not the wrecker that many of the party grandees feared he would be. And yet nobody foresees a Kelly Gang after the next general election in the same vein as the Spring Tide or Gilmore Gale.

The Left vote has fractured since those days, with Labour’s eclipse from 37 seats to its current seven (boosted by the arrival of Ivana Bacik from the Seanad, by way of the Dublin South by-election) in inverse proportion to the rise of Sinn Féin.

For years the latter was anti-abortion in Northern Ireland and beset by its own strange conservatism in many areas, but the great social questions are now largely sorted out in the Republic, and Sinn Féin has tacked determinedly left. Young voters are overwhelmingly choosing Sinn Féin over Labour, making it inescapable that consideration of the latter must be accompanied by reference to the party looming over its shoulder.

Mr Kelly believes in going back to basics and that labour in the form of jobs, terms and conditions, remains the bedrock of the party’s support. Sinn Féin is preoccupied with the National Question, he in convinced, while Labour needs renewed focus on the bread and butter issues.

No doubt he is right, but an immediate problem is voter memory of his party going into Government with Fine Gael when many public servants deliberately chose Labour in an attempt to stave off the savage cuts that seemed inevitable after the Fianna Fáil-Green Party bungling that brought in the IMF and a humiliating bailout.

Perhaps the Bacik election shows the public punishment is passing, but the electorate almost certainly needs reassurance that Labour in Government will not roll over and have its tummy tickled by a larger party. That it stands for something, in other words, and that it will not stand for some things, in the manner of Frank Cluskey and others who were prepared to bring down Government on core issues of public policy.

This century the only thing Labour seems to have stood for is anything Fine Gael was prepared to foist upon it. Kelly is different, but his own party have only just begun to trust him, so the electorate can hardly be blamed for deliberating longer.

Perhaps a credible option for survival is joining forces with the Social Democrats, just as Labour previously absorbed Democratic Left and Workers Party elements.

Such a move would result in a southern version of the SDLP which in turn may lead to the parties on both sides of the border joining forces and becoming a voter friendly nationalist option for those with concerns about Sinn Féin.

But this time the stand-alone name of Labour would just have to go. After all, they have always called themselves progressive, and a new beginning is in no way credible if it retains its jaded title.

If it wants to shape society, let it first re-shape itself.