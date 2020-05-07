Labour leader says 'undeniable fact' that Government did not accept all of Holohan's advice

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly has said it is an “undeniable fact” that the Government did not accept all of the National Public Health Emergency Team’s (Nphet) recommendations. Photo: Tom Burke

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly has said it is an “undeniable fact” that the Government did not accept all of the National Public Health Emergency Team’s (Nphet) recommendations on reopening the country.

Speaking in the Dáil, Mr Kelly said it was “very worrying” that the Government and Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan continue to insist that Nphet’s roadmap for reopening the country was fully accepted.

The Labour leader said he wanted to know “exactly why did the government choose to deviate” from Mr Holohan’s advice on the wearing of face masks and cocooning as revealed earlier this week in the Irish Independent.

He said there were also difference between Nphet’s roadmap and Government’s plan on social visits, opening of retail services and travelling distances.

“I really am concerned as to why the government is afraid to explain all of this,” Mr Kelly said “Why are they afraid to admit that they disagreed with the CMO and Nphet and didn't implement 100pc their plan,” he added.

He said the Government should admit they did not accept Mr Holohan’s advice and “move on”.

“It isn't actually a big deal for me, it's actually possibly a good thing because I believe you're going to have to deviate and take into consideration secondary morbidity and other socio economic issues into the future,” he said.

“But I'm concerned, indeed it's very worrying that you're not willing to be open about this and it's consistently been denied,” he added.

Separately, Mr Kelly raised concerns about Nphet’s failure to publish the minutes of their meetings in recent weeks.

He also said minutes that were published did not contain information about testing targets.

Mr Kelly said Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told him in the Dáil that Nphet decided on the target of 100,000 coronavirus test a week at meeting on April 14.

However, when the minutes of this meeting were published they contained no reference to the target.

For the third week in the Dáil, Mr Kelly asked the Government to publish letters from HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid to the Department of Health.

He said he did not understand why these letters, which are understood to relate to testing, have not been published.

“I'm getting worried about the reputation of this government for transparency,” Mr Kelly said.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was not able to respond to Mr Kelly because the Labour leader used the entirety of his speaking time to ask questions.

Mr Varadkar sought to respond but was prevented from doing so by Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl.

