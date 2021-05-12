Greyhound Akay Forty Seven, who is owned by Labour leader Alan Kelly

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly’s greyhound, Akay Forty Seven, is being tipped as the favourite to win a lucrative €7,000 race next week.

Mr Kelly’s greyhound qualified for the Ceasrewitch Final earlier this week and is seen as an early price favourite for Monday’s race in the Mullingar Greyhound Stadium.

The Tipperary TD’s greyhound has impressed in its qualifying performances and will be well supported to land the top prize.

Akay Forty Seven, who is trained by Patrick Guilfoyle, was the favourite when she came home first despite struggling when she came out of the trap on Monday night.

The greyhound’s name is a reference to the nickname Mr Kelly earned during his time in the Fine Gael and Labour coalition government due to his combative nature during internal party meetings.

The Labour Party recently supported increasing State funding for the horse and greyhound racing industry despite criticism of the the move from other Opposition parties.

Labour also did no support a motion from the Social Democrats seeking to defund the greyhound industry.

During a Dáil debate last December, Mr Kelly said: “With regard to greyhound people, many of whom are working-class people, greyhounds are effectively their horses.

“These are some of the most decent and honourable people one will ever meet,” he added.

However, Mr Kelly said there are “some bad eggs” involved in greyhound racing “who need to be removed”.

He also said he does not have confidence in Irish Greyhound Board (IGB) and “implored” Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue to review the membership of the racing body’s board.

Mr Kelly told the Dáil there are 7,313 “active greyhound owners” in Ireland and said around 5,000 people work either full or part-time in the industry.

“There is a very valid and strong rationale for funding both industries in the way we do and for the increase this year, given the particular pressures Covid has placed on these industries. This will support them in their work,” he said.