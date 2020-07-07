Labour leader Alan Kelly pours cold water on prospect of working with Sinn Féin

Labour leader Alan Kelly raised the concerns over social distancing at the funeral of Republican Bobby Storey and also claimed Sinn Féin's tax policies are 'illogical'

Labour Leader Alan Kelly has poured cold water on the prospect of his party cooperating with Sinn Féin in Opposition.

He criticised Sinn Féin, raising the concerns over social distancing at the funeral of Republican Bobby Storey and also claiming its tax policies are 'illogical'.

Mr Kelly made the remarks as he announced his party's new team of spokespeople.

He will be the party's health spokesperson, Louth TD Ged Nash will cover finance and public expenditure.

Mr Kelly's defeated leadership rival Aodhán Ó Ríordáin is spokesperson for Education and Enterprise and Senator Rebecca Moynihan will be marking the Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien.

Today our Leader @alankellylabour announced our new team of spokespeople.



Labour Party TDs and Senators will hold this government to account to ensure that all our people have a fairer future. pic.twitter.com/HxjeBRRJCH — The Labour Party (@labour) July 7, 2020

Asked about cooperating with Sinn Féin in the Dáil, Mr Kelly said Labour will work with other opposition parties when their goals match Labour's values.

But he added: "We will not take populist stands and just oppose things for the sake of it."

"We’ll be very distinctive. We're a very different party and we're very different individuals.... the way in which we act and behave is very different as well."

He said he doesn't believe how Sinn Féin behaved during the funeral in Belfast last week is acceptable.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has defended attending the funeral of a friend but also apologised for the hurt caused by photographs of busy pathways in West Belfast amid controversy over coronavirus social distancing rules.

Mr Kelly said: "If you're going into Leinster House, and you're saying that everyone should adhere to public health advice and then you go and behave like that?

"That is not something that the Labour Party would stand over."

He said the two parties are "very different" across a range of policy areas as well.

Mr Kelly said: "I think Sinn Féin’s policies in relation to taxation just basically are illogical. "They don't seem to show any form of tax base that would justify the positions that they stand on.

He added: "Calling themselves a left-wing party while they’re against the property tax is bizarre."

He said Sinn Féin's opposition to carbon taxes given the threat posed by climate change is "also bizarre".

"We're a very different party, and we will be setting our own stall out. We will be pursuing our own policies and we will be leading from the opposition.

"There’ll be many different leaders in the opposition," Mr Kelly said.

