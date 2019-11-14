Labour Dáil hopeful said he wouldn't 'mourn any of them' if a bomb went off in TV studio
A LABOUR by-election candidate has said there was no serious intent and "nothing really offensive" about a tweet in which he said he wouldn’t “mourn any of them” if a bomb went off in a TV studio.
Fingal county councillor Duncan Smith, who is running in the forthcoming Dáil by-election, said he regretted the tweet posted in June 2012 “if it caused offence”, but later said “there is nothing really offensive there”.
Mr Smith was working as a parliamentary assistant in Leinster House when he wrote “if a bomb went off in the ITV studio I’m not sure I’d mourn any of them!”. The tweet was in response to another user who had posted about the UK broadcaster’s coverage of Euro 2012, which featured former Republic of Ireland captain Roy Keane as a pundit.
Mr Smith, who is among the favourites to take the Dublin Fingal Dáil seat later this month, said on Thursday that he did not remember the tweet but assumed it was “in relation to some football match”.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
“Look, it was me replying to a mate regarding football punditry. There is no serious intent there. I think anyone would recognise that,” he said. “I'd prefer I hadn't done it. I am an ordinary bloke, I regret it. I think any reasonable person would say that is a fella talking to his mates about football punditry. We all go a bit over the top on that.
Mr Smith was working as a parliamentary assistant to Labour TD Brendan Ryan at the time. He said that he regretted if he caused offence, but later added: “A lot of us use social media and tweeting about a football match. It's just regular language, we're ordinary people.
"Any ordinary people would look at that and recognise it for what it is, there is nothing really offensive there. There is absolutely no way I have any kind of record of that.”
The emergence of the tweet comes amid ongoing controversy over another Dublin Fingal by-election candidate’s old Twitter posts. Fianna Fáil Senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee has apologised for the use of the words ‘pikey’ and ‘knacker’ in several derogatory tweets from 2011 along with other posts about Kim Kardashian having a 'fat arse' and one referring to a “black, Brazilian dwarf with ginger hair" on a bus.
Ms Clifford-Lee, who was on Fianna Fáil’s ruling national executive at the time, has been called on to resign by Travellers’ rights organisations who she will meet on Friday.
Online Editors
Related Content
- What skeletons are lurking in your social media closet?
- Senator to meet Travellers' rights group amid FF backing
- Senator 'extremely sorry' after further tweets show that she repeatedly said 'pikey'