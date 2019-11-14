A LABOUR by-election candidate has said there was no serious intent and "nothing really offensive" about a tweet in which he said he wouldn’t “mourn any of them” if a bomb went off in a TV studio.

A LABOUR by-election candidate has said there was no serious intent and "nothing really offensive" about a tweet in which he said he wouldn’t “mourn any of them” if a bomb went off in a TV studio.

Labour Dáil hopeful said he wouldn't 'mourn any of them' if a bomb went off in TV studio

Fingal county councillor Duncan Smith, who is running in the forthcoming Dáil by-election, said he regretted the tweet posted in June 2012 “if it caused offence”, but later said “there is nothing really offensive there”.

Mr Smith was working as a parliamentary assistant in Leinster House when he wrote “if a bomb went off in the ITV studio I’m not sure I’d mourn any of them!”. The tweet was in response to another user who had posted about the UK broadcaster’s coverage of Euro 2012, which featured former Republic of Ireland captain Roy Keane as a pundit.

Mr Smith, who is among the favourites to take the Dublin Fingal Dáil seat later this month, said on Thursday that he did not remember the tweet but assumed it was “in relation to some football match”.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In