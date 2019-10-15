Labour and Sinn Fein happy for an early election once Brexit is finalised

Labour and Sinn Féin are happy for Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to call an early election, saying they feel the country could go to the polls once Brexit is finalised.

Fianna Fáil had criticised the idea of an early election, with party leader Micheál Martin saying it would be a “stroke” to call aNovember vote.

However, Labour leader Brendan Howlin disagrees and said he would not blame the Taoiseach’s for thinking of his own best interests.

Howlin said Labour is ready for an election.

“Politicians make their own decisions on the basis of their own interest,” Howlin said this morning.

“I don't think it's a stroke for him to do that. I think that that's what politicians do, and that's what your parliamentary party expects you to do and I think he will run as fast as he can away from the domestic agenda.

“My posters are ready, and most of the Labour Party candidates, virtually all of them, have been selected and are ready for the fight.”

Sinn Féin TD Maurice Quinlivan said he has been “election ready” since 2016.

“We were expecting an election on a number of occasions since then. My posters are all ready to rock and roll, the manifesto is pretty much sorted out.”

Online Editors