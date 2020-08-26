Not quite a case of "with one bound our hero was free".

Phil Hogan, fully acknowledging that he was totally wrong to go that benighted Oireachtas golf dinner in Clifden this night last week, is still also determined that he otherwise did all that was humanly possible to obey the Covid 19 rules.

The lingering problem is that the mainstay of the EU Trade Commissioner's chief arguments here - that a negative Covid-19 test delivered on August 5 last obviated the need for any further isolation on his return from high-risk Belgium - is not accepted by the Irish health authorities.

So Phil Hogan is at odds with HSE/Health Department advice that people coming to Ireland from non-Green List countries should restrict movements - even if the Covid-19 test they undertake is negative.

Is this a bureaucrat's technicality? Or is it a dodge by a man under pressure?

The reality is that it will now be up to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to decide.

But it is less than helpful that Irish Government leaders, this time with Green Party's Eamon Ryan finally finding his voice and joining forces, have renewed their challenge to Hogan.

They like Hogan's apology - but note that it is late. They renew their criticisms of his actions and again evoke the Covid-19 sacrifices of so many Irish citizens.

But the Martin-Varadkar-­Ryan troika also notes that Hogan is now an EU official and his fate rests in Brussels - not with them in Dublin.

Hogan has been cited in this controversy since it emerged he attended the infamous Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Clifden, which had a combined attendance of 81 people.

By now he frankly realises that in all circumstances such a sizeable gathering should never have happened.

He was indeed slow in apologising. But following the resignation of a government minister, the deputy chairman of the Senate, and the demotion of other politicians, the focus moved on to him and to Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe.

Up to last Saturday night, it looked like Hogan might be sailing under the radar on this one.

Then Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar found a rare show of unity with a major broadside against Hogan. They even used the old code which amounted to a resignation call.

Questions were raised about if and how he restricted his movements after he travelled from Brussels to Ireland.

The commissioner maintained he checked the Citizen's Information website, which he read to mean that if a person has tested negative for a Covid-19 test, they do not have to continue self-isolating.

Hogan stuck to this view last night. Even after the Health Department, the HSE and the Citizens' Advice Bureau combined to point out what they saw as an important nuance.

"You are still asked to restrict movements for 14 days because it can take up to 14 days for the virus to show up in your system after you have been exposed to it," a spokesperson for the HSE said.

Mr Hogan has moved to appeal to the reasonable nature of the Irish people. It has some potential because people are often befuddled by cross-­cutting regulations.

"I think that people in Ireland are very reasonable people," Mr Hogan said.

This is true. But the Irish people have also suffered much since the lockdown in March.

The shortening evenings and few signs of a let-up have not softened the public mood.

But his veteran Fine Gael colleague from Kildare, Bernard Durkan, intervened to offer some support.

Durkan noted the Taoiseach went to a vital EU leaders' summit last month in Brussels and he relied on a test on his return to avoid a 14-day work lay-off.

To Durkan, this reliance on testing to obviate self-isolation seemed entirely reasonable. But he also wondered about the profusion of advices, some of which left people confused.

To Hogan's supporters - and he retains many of them in the Fine Gael ranks and some goodwill in other parties - this is something of "an unfortunate witch hunt".

But after five days of intense controversy, Hogan's many critics say it is still a major issue over which he has been found wanting.

So, let's cut to the chase. Which way will Ms von der Leyen go on this?

All signals from Brussels are that she would like to close this one down soon and restore Mr Hogan to the fold without too much more ado. She does not need to lose a key team member amid a host of major challenges such as Covid-19, Brexit and international crises including Belarus.

Let's be real, in the face of other issues this one could be classed as a national row. But that is not the entire picture.

Coronavirus is a very emotive issue all across the world.