Knives out for 'Big Phil' but EU chief will have final say


Phil Hogan (Niall Carson/PA) Expand

John Downing

Not quite a case of "with one bound our hero was free".

Phil Hogan, fully acknowledging that he was totally wrong to go that benighted Oireachtas golf dinner in Clifden this night last week, is still also determined that he otherwise did all that was humanly possible to obey the Covid 19 rules.

The lingering problem is that the mainstay of the EU Trade Commissioner's chief arguments here - that a negative Covid-19 test delivered on August 5 last obviated the need for any further isolation on his return from high-risk Belgium - is not accepted by the Irish health authorities.

