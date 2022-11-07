‘Killing is killing, it doesn’t matter who you are’: Mother of IRA victim Paul Quinn hits out at McDonald’s comments

The mother of Paul Quinn, who was beaten to death by a gang of men in 2007, has hit out at Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald after she said there was “no comparison” between IRA violence and gangland violence.

Breege Quinn, whose family have long blamed IRA members for her son’s murder, said “killing is killing, it doesn't matter who you are or your so-called reasons”.

Ms McDonald’s comments came as she was asked about her statement that she does not have “any time” for former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall, while former Sinn Fein parliamentary party members have previously been convicted of terrorism offences and her party has a sitting TD who served prison time on explosive charges.

Dowdall is currently serving a prison sentence for facilitating the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in Dublin in 2016.

Speaking to Newstalk’s On the Record With Gavan Reilly, Ms McDonald said: “I think if we’re going to talk about things that happened in the course of the conflict, that’s one thing, that’s one discussion.

“As somebody who represents the North Inner City from Dublin, and who has seen and sees at first-hand the damage, the corrosive damage that so-called gangland has caused to communities, there is absolutely no comparison.”

Breege Quinn’s 21-year-old son, Paul, was beaten to death by a gang of up to 10 men in a farm shed in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, in October, 2007.

The Quinn family, who are from south Armagh, blame the IRA for Paul’s murder, something Sinn Fein disputes.

John Grieve of the Independent Monitoring Commission, following the brutal killing, said: “We do believe that those involved ... included people who are members, or former members, or have associations with members or former members, of the Provisional IRA.”

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Breege Quinn, who has been campaigning for justice ever since her son’s murder, said Ms McDonald’s comments are “simply wrong”.

“The IRA killed my son. They knew what they were doing. They planned it and went out and carried out my son’s murder. Killing is killing, it doesn’t matter who you are or your so-called reasons,” she said.

“Once someone goes out and takes someone else’s life, like the IRA did with my son, there is no going back from that. What [Mary Lou McDonald] said simply isn’t true. Killing is killing and that’s it. Those comments are just wrong. They’re simply wrong.”

Una Heaton, whose brother-in-law Detective Garda Jerry McCabe was murdered by the IRA, said there is no difference between “evil crimes”, whether they are carried out by the IRA or criminal gangs.

“Violence and murder is violence and murder no matter if it’s perpetrated by ordinary criminals or IRA criminals. They are both evil crimes,” Ms Heaton told the Irish Independent.

“The problem with the IRA is that they feel they have the right to create carnage, murder, mayhem and enormous damage by the slaughter of innocent men, women and children.”

DUP MLA Diane Forsythe said every murder carried out by the IRA was “just as much a crime as a gangland murder”.

“When Sinn Féin eulogise those who carried out such acts, they are celebrating and glorifying the same type of criminals whom they attempt to distance themselves from today,” she said.

“The Sinn Féin president’s comments also carefully ignore the litany of other IRA criminal activities.

“Whether it was fuel and cigarette smuggling, racketeering and extortion, or the robberies carried out by the IRA, those are no different to the organised criminal gangs that operate today.

“On top of that, there are the multiple reports of rape and sexual abuse both carried out and covered up by the IRA.

“The only difference between today’s gangland criminals and the Provisional IRA is that they have not put in place a concerted campaign with the aim of sanitising, justifying and even glorifying their criminal enterprises.

“They also have not benefitted from state-sponsored assistance in the form of either the 1998 prisoner releases or the UK Government’s current proposals for amnesty.

“Unfortunately, we see the fruits of that today where the justification of the IRA’s sectarian and criminal campaign feeds into an upsurge of hate crimes including on my own local war memorial or the burning or Orange halls.”

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie said Ms McDonald is "deluded" if she believes IRA atrocities were not crimes.