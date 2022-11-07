| 11.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Killing is killing, it doesn’t matter who you are’: Mother of IRA victim Paul Quinn hits out at McDonald’s comments

Breege and Stephen Quinn, parents of Paul Quinn. Credit: Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph Expand

Close

Breege and Stephen Quinn, parents of Paul Quinn. Credit: Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph

Breege and Stephen Quinn, parents of Paul Quinn. Credit: Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph

Breege and Stephen Quinn, parents of Paul Quinn. Credit: Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph

Andrew Madden

The mother of Paul Quinn, who was beaten to death by a gang of men in 2007, has hit out at Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald after she said there was “no comparison” between IRA violence and gangland violence.

Breege Quinn, whose family have long blamed IRA members for her son’s murder, said “killing is killing, it doesn't matter who you are or your so-called reasons”.

Most Watched

Privacy