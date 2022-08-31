Kildare residents raise concerns over modular home plans for Ukrainian refugees

Plans for two sets of modular homes in Kildare to give emergency to Ukrainians fleeing the war have raised concerns with some local residents.

The total of 60 emergency housing units, proposed for Newbridge and Rathangan, have caused protests at a lack of information and consultation. A meeting in recent days heard local concerns about lack of services for the incoming refugees.

Local Kildare South TD and junior minister, Martin Heydon, has contacted Integration and Equality Minister, Martin Heydon, on the issue and received a guarantee that the residents will meet soon with senior officials to get full information on what is involved.

Last week 100 people attended a meeting in Newbridge, and a second meeting was scheduled for Rathangan last night. The issue has been raised by constituency Sinn Féin TD, Patricia Ryan, who has leafleted homes near the proposed sites raising the matter.

A group of concerned residents and supporters said they planned to hold a meeting outside Minister Heydon’s constituency in Newbridge on Saturday afternoon.

Mr Heydon said he was aware of the concerns and had raised them with the Minister responsible, Roderic O’Gorman. He said Mr O’Gorman had promised early consultation with the residents involved to respond to concerns.

“There are concerns by some residents in Newbridge and Rathangan and it is important that they receive clear information about proposed developments in their estates. Minister O’Gorman has given a commitment that a meeting will be held with officials from his department and the OPW to address these,” Mr Heydon told Independent.ie.