Robert Troy has finally broken his silence on the controversy surrounding his failure to declare property and business interests – as he is required to do as an elected member of Dáil Eireann.

Under pressure from party colleagues, the Fianna Fáil Junior Enterprise Minister appeared on RTÉ Radio 1’s News at One with Brian Dobson to answer mounting questions about his property and business dealings. Here are the key revelations from the interview.

He's sorry and embarrassed

Mr Troy put his hands up and said he takes full responsibility for the two-week controversy.

“I’m embarrassed I got it so wrong,” he said in relation to his Dáil declaration. He said the “root of the issue” was that he misunderstood the requirement of TDs to declare all properties and businesses they owned throughout any given year they served in the Dáil.

When Mr Dobson pointed out that the form says TDs have to list any property owned during a year, Mr Troy said he is “guilty that I didn’t give the process the due diligence it deserves”.

Troy has a lot of properties

He said he either owns or part owns six properties. He said he has three properties in his own name, including his constituency office. He has three properties in partnership with others. One of these properties is sublet into three units, and another into four.

In total, this means he has 11 units – with nine currently being rented.

He also receives Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) for five of his tenancies. And he has an on-going Rental Accommodation Scheme (RAS) contract with Westmeath County Council.

Mr Troy’s register lists three rental properties but does not mention that any of them are broken down into several flats.

Cash for rent

Mr Troy said there is an allegation he insisted on cash payments from one of his tenants. However, the minister revealed he has a sworn affidavit from a tenant who says they requested to pay the rent in cash.

The tenant made that request because he had a bad experience with a previous landlord who wouldn't address defects in the property in a timely fashion, Mr Troy said.

The minister said “cash is a legal tender”, adding that any money he received was lodged and the appropriate tax was paid on it.

Business Regulation Minister who doesn’t declare his business

Mr Troy said he is “embarrassed” and “got it badly wrong” in relation to his failure to declare his directorship of a business called RMT Management, which was dissolved last year. The minister said again he thought he had to register only those interests he owned at the end of the year.

Rental Accommodation Scheme

Despite refusing to do so for almost a week, Mr Troy finally admitted he was in receipt of RAS payments for two properties he owned while using Dáil debates to call for more funding for the taxpayer-funded scheme.

He currently receives €780 a month through RAS for a town house in Mullingar. He said the property is co-owned, so he receives only half of the €9,360-a-year income.

He also revealed he previously had a RAS contract for another property in Westmeath County Council between 2011 and 2018, when the local authority bought the property from him.

Mr Troy said he “didn’t think he had to declare” his RAS contracts while speaking in the Dáil. The minister also said he “didn’t feel” the contracts should be declared in his members’ interests. “I felt the contract was between me and the tenant,” he said.

“The money is paid by the county council directly to the landlord – not just to me, to any landlord, but they do not have to be declared because the relationship here is between the landlord and the tenant.” Mr Troy said he therefore did not believe he had a contract with the local authority that had to be declared.

He said it has been portrayed that he went into the Dáil “kicking and screaming”, personally seeking an increase in RAS for himself.

“I addressed the Housing Miscellaneous Bill as a constituent TD, as an opposition TD, as somebody who works out in their constituency and knows the challenges that people are facing at the moment,” he said.

Mr Troy said his “motivating factor” was to ensure people get access to housing.

In the Dáil debate, Mr Troy complained banks were forcing private landlords to sell properties and local authorities were being forced to terminate RAS contracts because they were underfunded. He did not mention he had two properties in the scheme during three debates where he sought more funding for RAS.

Registering with Residential Tenancies Board (RTB)

Mr Troy admitted he has not registered a property with the RTB which he has been renting since November 2021. He registered it only when it was raised by the media in recent days.

He said he was “not trying to push the blame on to someone else” but that he had asked a letting agency to register the property.

“When you ask somebody to do a job you expect it to be done. Unfortunately, there was an error made on this occasion. It wasn't done. But when the error was identified, I can guarantee you that corrections took place,” he said.

Flipping houses

Mr Troy said he bought a house in Longford for €82,500 which he had a “substantial” amount of work done on before selling it to Longford County Council three months later for €163,000. He said he made €36,000 before tax by flipping the house, which he said was sold on the open market.

Do the Coalition leaders still have confidence?

The Taoiseach’s spokesperson said he spoke to Mr Troy before going on air and accepts his apology for the errors in his declaration. Tánaiste Leo Varadkar also still has confidence in the minister after his interview. Mr Troy has also said he is willing to take questions in the Dáil on the controversy.