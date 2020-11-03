Key questions facing Leo Varadkar ahead of Dáil grilling on leak of GP contract

At precisely 4.09pm, according to the official Oireachtas schedule, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar will address the outstanding questions about his decision to leak an unpublished GP contract agreed with the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) to their rival union, the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP).

To date, Mr Varadkar had insisted he leaked the document to his friend, the then NAGP President Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail, because he hoped he could convince his members to sign up to a new GP contract.

The Fine Gael leader has said most of the details of the agreement had been publicised at the time and he believed it was unfair that the NAGP were not involved in the contract talks with the IMO.

However, he is expected to face tough questions in the Dáil and here we look at some of the questions that may be raised.

The Leak

The Opposition are expected to seek clarity on why he posted the document to his friend if, as Mr Varadkar insists, it was mostly already in the public domain. As Sinn Féin business spokesperson Louise O’Reilly asked, why not just tell Dr Ó Tuathail to Google it, if this was the case? Also, did Dr Ó Tuathail ask for the document in the first instance, or did Mr Varadkar decide himself to send it?

Was this the only time Mr Varadkar sent a confidential document to the NAGP president, or anyone else for that matter? He is also likely to be asked if he had briefed Dr Ó Tuathail throughout the negotiation with the IMO.

NAGP

Mr Varadkar is also expected to face questions relating to what he knew about the issues facing the NAGP. The union was disbanded a few months after the GP contract was published amid concerns about the organisation’s finances. The Tánaiste will be asked what he knew, if anything, about the financial problems facing the organisation.

Dr Ó Tuathail

The Tánaiste is also expected to face questions about his relationship with Dr Ó Tuathail. The Labour Party said they want to know if the GP donated to Fine Gael or helped fundraise for Mr Varadkar. The Tánaiste might also be asked if Dr Ó Tuathail was ever a Fine Gael member. Also, there may be questions about the lack of meetings recorded in the Lobbying Register between Mr Varadkar and the NAGP. The onus is on the NAGP to register any meetings that may have taken place and there are none listed with Mr Varadkar while he was Taoiseach.

Who else knew?

He may also be asked who else know that he was leaking the document. The former Health Minister Simon Harris said he did not know Mr Varadkar was sending the agreement to the NAGP. So, did the Tánaiste tell anyone else?

