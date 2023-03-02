Key issues Niall Collins must address as he is set to make Dáil statement later today

Fianna Fail TD Niall Collins says he acted correctly but TDs have called on the junior education minister to answer further questions. Photo: PA

MINISTER of State for Higher Education Niall Collins is due to make a Dáil statement later today amid controversy over a planning application he made more than 20 years ago.

Mr Collins has, in a brief media statement issued at 11pm on Monday, rejected claims by the investigative website The Ditch about the planning application he made for his home in Limerick in 2001.

Aside from that statement and an interview with Limerick-based journalist David Raleigh about the issues raised, the Fianna Fáil TD has so far said little else.

He has insisted he “acted correctly” but when he makes his Dáil statement – and it appears likely this will not be until next week – these are just some of the issues he will need to address.

The original planning application

Central to this controversy is that Mr Collins, who was not a public representative at the time of the application, did not disclose that he already owned a property when he applied for planning to build a home on lands owned by his father in Patrickswell, Co Limerick, in 2001.

The minister contends he met the requirements for planning in the area – which was known as a “pressure area” – in that applicants would have to demonstrate they needed a house in the area.

His application states he lived in father’s house for 30 years between 1971 and 2001, and in the section which asks to state the need for the proposed house, he states he wanted to build a family home and move out of his parents’ house.

There is no reference to his ownership at the time of a property on Father Russell Road in Dooradoyle, Co Limerick, which Mr Collins has since pointed out was not in the “pressure area”.

When pressed on why the applicant’s address is given as his parents’ address in Patrickswell and not his then home in Dooradoyle, Mr Collins told Mr Raleigh: “‘Niall Collins’ is on all the documents, okay.”

The curious case of ‘Niall O’Connor’

The Ditch has alleged that in order to conceal his ownership of the house in Dooradoyle, Mr Collins submitted the planning application using his wife’s surname, O’Connor.

A planning notice for an identical proposed development at Cloghkeating, Patrickswell, and advertised under the name “Niall O’Connor” did appear in the Limerick Leader newspaper on April 28, 2001.

But the planning file held by Limerick City and County Council does not contain this planning notice. The one it does contain is an identical notice under the name “Niall Collins” carried in a May 12, 2001, edition of the newspaper.

Mr Collins told Mr Raleigh in an interview this week that he has no knowledge of the April planning notice and enquired who had placed the notice in the newspaper.

The even more curious case of ‘Neil Collins’

Further to the ‘Niall O’Connor’ issue, the Irish Independent revealed on Wednesday that in the planning application file, the name ‘Neil Collins’ is mentioned multiple times in documents.

Mr Collins said he can’t explain why there is reference to ‘Neil Collins’ a total of five times in the planning file held by the local authority, including the listing itself on its website. Limerick City and County Council has been unable to clarify whether it is a clerical error or something else. He has pointed out that the application itself is in his own name.

“In 2001 I applied to Limerick County Council for planning permission, in my own name, on lands owned by my father in Patrickswell Co. Limerick,” he said in his statement issued on Monday night.

The updated planning application

The Ditch article claimed that after receiving planning for the family house in Patrickswell, Mr Collins submitted an updated application using his Dooradoyle address in 2006, for construction of two stables at the Patrickswell property.

Mr Collins has not directly addressed this issue in any of his public remarks so far, though he did say in his statement issued on Monday: “In 2004 I was elected Cllr to Limerick County Council and thereafter the Council introduced a new planning policy in relation to housing need.”

Will he take legal action?

Mr Collins's response to The Ditch story has been bullish.

He has told his “legal advisers” to examine “false statements” made by the website, which has stood by its story and published further claims about Mr Collins in recent days. He will likely have to outline his intentions in relation to all this when he speaks to the Dáil.