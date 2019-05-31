Fine Gael's investigation into Maria Bailey's compensation claim should be reasonably straight-forward.

Kevin Doyle: 'Taoiseach has a big decision to make on Bailey after investigation has concluded'

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar wants senior counsel David Kennedy to compile a file on the whole controversy, starting with what is alleged to have happened on the night of the infamous swing incident. He must then establish how a personal injuries claim came to be initiated, then dropped.

"It's not a huge amount of work so [I] would expect something in the next few weeks," a party source said.

The Irish Independent has done much of the heavy lifting for him over the past 12 days - but there are still some questions outstanding.

In her interview on RTÉ Radio, Ms Bailey made a number of allegations of her own while refusing to answer some key questions.

The Dún Laoghaire TD has told the Taoiseach she will co-operate fully with Mr Kennedy.

No doubt, this will include outlining who she thinks was behind a "methodical" and "well-orchestrated" effort. She has claimed the emergence of media reports was "pre-planned to cause maximum damage".

However, she refused to outline who might be behind such a move or why.

Ms Bailey then blamed "advice" for much of the predicament she finds herself in.

She was advised she had a "clear-cut" case. And she was advised not to drop it until after the local elections because to do it sooner would look like a "cynical move". Who provided such questionable advice?

Next up, Mr Kennedy must assess whether the embattled TD realises the impact of her own actions.

During her radio interview, she expressed no remorse for allowing papers containing serious errors to be lodged in court.

The closest she came to admitting any error of judgment was to say it was "possible" she was naïve.

Party members are furious that she hasn't publicly acknowledged taking the case was a mistake.

Ultimately though, Mr Varadkar will want to know whether there was any justification in the case in the first place. Then he has a big decision to make.

