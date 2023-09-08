Kevin Bakhurst defends 10pc pay rise for RTÉ chiefs in email to staff

RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst has defended the decision by the board of the station to sanction a 10pc pay increase for senior executives, including former DG Dee Forbes, last year.

Mr Bakhurst has written to RTÉ staff in the wake of the publication of the broadcaster’s 2022 annual report earlier this week which revealed that his predecessor Ms Forbes and other senior executives had their pay increased by 10pc in September of last year.

RTÉ said the pay increase was a restoration of a 10pc pay cut taken by members of the broadcaster’s executive board in 2019 which was intended to be an interim cost-cutting measure.

But news of the restoration has angered staff at the station with the NUJ’s general secretary Seamus Dooley claiming that it was not presented at the time as a temporary reduction for top management.

However, in his email to staff on Thursday, Mr Bakhurst said: “It is my understanding that this pay cut, along with the waiving of fees by the Board of RTÉ, was intended to be temporary and was restored in September 2022, after going through the Audit and Risk Committee and being notified to the Board.”

As a result of the increase, Ms Forbes' salary rose to €316,000-a-year. Mr Bakhurst, who succeeded Ms Forbes in July, has previously disclosed that he earns €250,000-a-year.

In his email, which he says is to provide “some context and comment” around the annual report, Mr Bakhurst writes that the document was finalised before the “crises and turbulence of recent times”.

He reiterates that “hardworking staff have been badly let down by some senior management” but said that “it is important that we continue to recognise the important public service programming and content you deliver day in and day out to audiences across Ireland”.

He writes: “As we head into a bumper few days of free-to-air sport across our services and roll out new programming as part of RTÉ's new season which we announced last week, there is much to be proud of. With a continued fall in TV Licence revenues, it may not seem like that right now.

“However, along with my colleagues on the ILT [interim leadership team] and the Board of RTÉ, we will continue to celebrate these achievements as we continue to work hard to repair the considerable damage to our reputation as an organisation.”

Mr Bakhurst says that a “revised vision and strategy for RTÉ” will be completed in the coming weeks and seeks to highlight his and the interim leadership team’s work to date.

This includes meeting staff, a staff survey and a second one planned, increased oversight of remuneration, the publication of a scoping document on a register of interests, and the commissioning of reviews into voluntary exit packages and the commercial flop Toy Show- The Musical.

“We know that RTÉ has a long way to go in rebuilding our bond of trust with the public, and we believe that with continued hard work and resolve we will do so,” Mr Bakhurst concludes.

“When I consider the value to audiences of the four days of bumper free-to-air sport live across RTÉ before us, new original Irish drama, a new Late Late Show hosted by Patrick Kielty and so much more across television, radio and online, there is too much at stake and too high a price to pay for audiences if we don't.

“While we have been arguing for some time that the current TV Licence model is broken and in need of change, it remains, along with commercial revenue, the only funding system we have.

“So, we will continue to deliver necessary change and focus on promoting the value of what we do to audiences. We do not underestimate the task that lies ahead.”