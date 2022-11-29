Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae’s firm made €1 million profit last year

The plant-hire and civil engineering company owned by outspoken independent Kerry TD and farmer, Danny Healy-Rae enjoyed a record year last year to return profits of €1.07m.

New figures lodged by Healy-Rae Plant Hire Ltd with the Companies Office show that the firm’s 2021 post tax profits increased by €326,979 or 44pc from €743,244 in 2020 to €1.07m.

The record €1.07m profits for the company resulted in the company’s accumulated profits rising from €2.58m to €3.65m at the end of December last.

The business has been on a steady growth path in recent years despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The €1.07m profit for last year is more than double the post tax profits of €444,714 for 2019 and follows profits of €444,227 in 2018 and profits of €239,060 in 2017.

The €1.07m profit equates to an average weekly profit of €20,581 for 2021.

The company’s cash funds last year decreased sharply from €2.02m to €993,714.

Read More

The profit for 2021 takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of €415,187 and a profit of €90,021on the disposal of a tangible fixed asset.

Details of 2021 purchase orders published by Kerry County Council show that Healy Rae Plant Hire Ltd last year received €45,733 for a Council capital works contract.

The book value of the company’s tangible assets also increased sharply from €1.3m to €2m.

Danny Healy-Rae serves on the board with his wife, Eileen and their 37 year old son, Johnny who runs the day-to-day operations of the business.

Pay for directors increased by €3,000 from €30,000 to €33,000.

The accounts for Healy Rae Plant Hire Ltd state that Danny Healy-Rae and Eileen Healy-Rae control the company.

The firm controls subsidiary firm, Sunville Construction Ltd where profits increased last year increased 12 fold to €198,737. The firm's cash funds increased from €48,143 to €928,312 during the year. Accumulated profits totalled €226,781.

The Sunville firm employs 27. Daniel Healy Rae Jnr (34) and Johnny Healy-Rae are directors and directors’ pay last year totalled €95,733 made up of remuneration of €74,772 and pension payments of €20,961.

Danny Healy-Rae Snr was co-opted onto Kerry County Council in 2003 to fill his late father Jackie Healy-Rae’s seat and the 68 year old was first elected to the Dáil in 2016.

The register of members’ interests at Dáil Eireann lists multiple occupations for Deputy Danny Healy-Rae.

Along with being a serving Dáil deputy, Deputy Healy-Rae confirms other occupations as a publican; farmer; bus hire and plant hire.

In the register, Deputy Healy-Rae confirms that he has shares in the Kerry Group plc and also owns land - 50 acres of farmland at Fossa, Kilgarvan; another 38 acres of farmland at Gullaba, Kilgarvan and another three acres of farmland at Gortnaboul, Kilgarvan.

The register confirms that the Healy-Rae company has contracts with Kerry County Council, Irish Water and Bus Eireann.