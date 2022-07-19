Kerry TD calls for SUVs to be banned in Green leader Eamon Ryan’s Dublin constituency in row over climate targets

A junior Government minister has proposed banning SUVs in Environment Minister Eamon Ryan’s constituency to help reduce carbon emissions.

Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin made the suggestion in response to what he described as “hare-brained proposals” which he said unfairly target people in rural areas, as the Government finalises sector-by-sector targets for emissions cuts.

It comes after unnamed Government sources revealed details of a proposal that would limit families to one car each, if the agriculture sector failed to reach its climate targets.

Mr Griffin, the junior minister for tourism and sport, said he proposed banning SUVs in the Dublin Bay South constituency, which the Green Party leader Mr Ryan represents, so people in urban areas can better understand the frustration of rural constituents.

“If you’re living in Kerry and let’s say you have a two-parent family and one parent is working in Dingle and the other is working in Listowel, this is not uncommon throughout the county, you could have different examples all over Kerry. How is this going to work?” he said on Radio Kerry.

It comes as the Mr Ryan has said he hopes legally binding targets for cuts in emissions will be signed off before the end of this month.

He said all three parties in the Government backed the Paris Climate Accord and predicted they would reach agreement for cuts in emissions in the agriculture sector.

Ireland is committed to halving greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2050.

Mr Griffin suggested that the proposal to ban a second domestic car amounts to scaremongering and said it is unworkable.

He also called for those who leaked details of the proposal to come forward.

“Those Government sources, whoever they are, whoever these brave souls are to be quoting off the record, come out in the public and say it if you have something to say. Otherwise keep your mouth closed in the middle of these negotiations,” he said.

Mr Griffin also said food production is more vital than ever, as he criticised Mr Ryan who wants a 30pc carbon cut imposed on the agricultural sector.

He added: "None of us are climate change deniers, absolutely not. But when it comes to these things that are counterproductive, I won't be staying quiet.”