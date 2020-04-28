Keeping €350-a-week Covid-19 unemployment payment at same rate among Labour's government demands

THE Labour Party have set out a series of questions and demands that must be addressed by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael if the party is to consider entering talks to form a coalition government.

Labour leader Alan Kelly has written to Micheál Martin and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in response to the framework document of government proposals that was circulated to smaller parties.

A commitment that the emergency €350-a-week payment for workers who lost their jobs in the coronavirus crisis will continue at the current rate is among five key questions highlighted in his letter.

He also wants information on how much the next government is prepared to borrow in 2020, 2021 and 2022 to maintain public services and make additional investments.

And he asked the leaders of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to outline how they would plan to reach a Dáil majority if the Labour Party was to join a coalition.

Together Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have 72 TDs. Labour has six which would still leave a potential coalition between the three parties two seats short of a bare minimum majority of 80 seats.

Mr Kelly reiterated that the Labour Party has "made clear our view that it is the primary responsibility of other parties who recieved more votes in the General Election to ensure that Ireland has a stable government for the future of our country."

