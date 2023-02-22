Katherine Zappone’s tearful poem on Tuam babies led to Government redress scheme, says Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

FORMER Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone wrote a poem about the the graves of babies at the Tuam baby Mother and Baby and read it at Cabinet on the verge of tears.

Leo Varadkar told the Dáil: “I remember her addressing that Cabinet meeting and almost breaking down in tears as she read out a poem she wrote herself on that day.”

He said: “Katherine Zappone, who was a minister in that Government, went down to Tuam, looked in the (septic) tank and the graves, and came back and reported to the Government. She said to us that we needed to be the Government that tried to do something about this.”

It was this which convinced the Government to act and to set up a redress scheme for Mother and Baby home survivors, the Taoiseach said.

“The reason we took the decision we did during the previous government, and this Government, was because we listened to people like Catherine Corless and because we engaged with survivors. It was because of Katherine Zappone,” he said.

Mr Varadkar complained about “personalised comments” from Catherine Connolly, the Independent TD and Leas Cheann Comhairle.

Ms Connolly told him: “A little humility would not go amiss. The Government was forced every step of the way to do something. Catherine Corless, who has fought gallantly, raised this back in 2012.

“How dare the Taoiseach take pride in what the Government has done when it has been forced every step of the way. A more humble Taoiseach might learn, as he has been implored to do by the High Court, and by various international and national bodies, including the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission, and base any redress on fairness and human rights.

“At the very least he should tell us that part and stop boasting that this is the best scheme.”

Mr Varadkar replied: “I appreciate that the deputy feels very strongly and passionately about this.

“But I do not think it is right for her to put words in my mouth. She then moved on from that to try to criticise my character, attack me personally and misrepresent me.”

Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin heckled: “So you are the victim.”

The Taoiseach replied: “When it comes to politics, it is in all of our interests that we do not engage in that sort of personalised criticism of each other where we question people's character and motivations.

“I do not think that serves anyone's interests, quite frankly, and I do not think it is the way politics should operate.”

