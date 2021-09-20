| 17.2°C Dublin

Katherine Zappone. Photo: Collins

Katherine Zappone. Photo: Collins

Katherine Zappone has turned down an opportunity to appear before the Foreign Affairs Committee to discuss her controversial appointment as a special envoy.

Foreign Affairs Committee chair Charlie Flanagan confirmed Ms Zappone would not attend a hearing despite being extended an invite to discuss the long-running debacle.

“I can confirm that Dr Katherine Zappone has declined an invitation to attend a meeting with the Joint Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence to discuss the matter of special envoys,” Mr Flanagan said.

Ms Zappone resigned as a special envoy for freedom of opinion and expression less than a week after being appointed.

Her appointment resulted in a motion of no confidence in Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney. Mr Coveney was also forced to attended two Foreign Affairs Committee meetings due to inconsistencies in his testimony.

