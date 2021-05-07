Kate O’Connell will not run in Dublin Bay South by-election as Fine Gael leadership doesn’t want her

Former Fine Gael TD Kate O’Connell will not be contesting the by-election in Dublin Bay South.

The pharmacist said she is “not the desired candidate” for the party leadership.

“It appears that preparations have been made for a long time that it would be impossible for me to win a convention,” Ms O’Connell said.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne, the ex-TD said she has “no problem” with Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar – but noted his led the party to its “worst election result” in three quarters of a century last year.

Local councillor James Geoghegan is now expected to the party candidate in the by-election.

Ms O’Connell said that her relationship with Leo Varadkar “never recovered” following her backing of Simon Coveney as leader of Fine Gael.

However, she said “of course” she will remain a member of the party and when asked if there’s a possibility she could be asked to leave she said: “I doubt it.”

“My family have been involved in Fine Gael for generations and I don’t think you should leave the party for one person,” she said.

When asked if she is putting the blame on the Tánaiste, she said: “I cant lay it all at his door but I can at a faction of the party that doesn’t see me as suitable to take the seat.”

She said it was “hard to call” on whether Mr Geoghegan will win the seat.

“A number of factors have come together and it is clear to me that I’m not the desired candidate for Fine Gael in the Dublin Bay South by-election," the pharmacist said.

"I think it will weigh heavy on the conscience of people in the constituency that it’s well known and accepted that women have born the burden of the last year in terms of the pandemic.”

In a statement to RTÉ, Fine Gael said any party member in Dublin Bay South with two years’ standing was entitled to put their name forward to the selection convention, which would take place on Monday.

After losing her Dáil seat at the last election, Ms O’Connell was not selected by the party for a Seanad seat.

“I have had no engagement from the leadership of the party in the aftermath of the Senate,” she said.

“It would seem although we are a democratic party Fine Gael and the membership decide the reality is you really can’t be putting your name forward for a by-election in my mind unless you enjoy the full support of the party leadership.”

After Ms O’Connell lost her seat in the 2020 general election, it was expected she would take a seat in the Seanad.

She said she was “disappointed” this didn’t end up happening.

“It was indicated to me from the powers within the party that I shouldn’t seek an external nomination that the party wanted me for an inside nomination, so I fortified the opportunity for an outside nomination and the closing date passed for that,” she said.

“I then awaited an internal nomination and at last minute I got a phone call saying I did not make the cut.”

When asked if she had any conversations with Mr Varadkar around this time about it, she said “indeed” and that she made him a pitch.

“I texted him and said I was on his side and I was on the party’s side and in light of the Covid pandemic and being a community pharmacist and my interest in public health...for the first time ever I made a pitch to him,” she said.

“I was very surprised at his response which was there was commitments made but the advice was that between then and the decision being made that I should stay off the media.”

Sitting Dublin Bay South Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan said the Fine Gael leadership had done his party a favour by not selecting Ms O’Connell.

Former Fine Gael TD and Minister of State for Europe Lucinda Creighton, who lost her seat in Dublin South East in 2016 after leaving Fine Gael to found Renua, tweeted in reaction to Ms O’Connell’s interview: “Sounds far more like a lack of grass roots support - i.e. apparent inability to win support from party members of decades standing in Dublin Bay South.”

Ms O’Connell said she was often mocked for being from Westmeath.

“At one Fine Gael meeting just after the leadership [election between Mr Varadkar and Simon Coveney], and it was supposed to be a social event, somebody had gone to the effort of getting a sod of turf and putting it into her handbag and she was going to present it to me in front of people at the meeting,” Ms O’Connell revealed.

“That mightn’t seem that serious but it was designed to diminish - ‘you’re not from here, you’re from the country and we don’t like the cut of your jib.’

“I don’t mean to trivialise but when you are the TD in a constituency and you are going to a meeting you don’t expect your own to try and diminish you publicly.”

The former TD said she doesn’t think “laying it all out” will cause division within the party.

“I am just laying it out this morning to show why it doesn’t appear to make sense to put my name forward and to lay out that there is no major reason why I’m not the candidate or not the supported or desired candidate… there seems to be many reasons for it,” she said.

“I am a young woman and there’s plenty of time to come back if I desire in the future. It wouldn’t be in my nature to stand aside and be silenced in anyway.”