Kate O'Connell contacting gardai over fake message urging voters to support Labour’s Ivana Bacik in by-election

Former Fine Gael TD Kate O’Connell is contacting gardai over a fake text message urging voters to give their support to the Labour Party’s Ivana Bacik in tomorrow’s Dublin Bay South by-election.

On the eve of the election a message purporting to be from Ms O’Connell was sent to Fine Gael members ask them to give Ms Bacik their number one vote.

The high-profile former TD said she is “shocked and disturbed” by the message.

“I have become aware in the last hour of a fake message circulating to people, alleging to be from me, or from someone to do with me,” she said.

“Whoever is behind it is clearly acting out of desperation. I will be contacting the gardaí,” she added.

The message was sent to Fine Gael members in Dublin Bay South hours before polling is due to begin tomorrow morning. Fine Gael’s candidate James Geoghegan was not mentioned in the fake message.

“Dear member of Fine Gael in DBS and neighbouring areas, and supporters and friend of Kate O’Connell, please encourage tour families and friends in DBS to give their NO.1 Voter to Ivana Bacik tomorrow and to continue their preferences for Claire Byrne, Deirdre Conroy, Sarah Durcan and Lynn Boylan,” the message said.

“DBS needs a vibrant female voice who is an ally of Repeal, who will protect our hard won right, and who will stand with us on the ownership of the National Maternity Hospital and other issues.

“Women have been badly neglected during Covid, and deserve better than a contribution of the male, stale, conservative representation we have since the last election,” the message added.

Ms O’Connell did not put her name forward to run in the by-election as she did not believe she had the support of Fine Gael leader and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.