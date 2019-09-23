Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said people should accept the apology of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau for wearing 'blackface'.

Justin Trudeau's apology for wearing 'blackface' should be accepted, says Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

Mr Trudeau has been at the centre of a storm after pictures emerged of him with dark make-up on his hands and face at a 2001 Arabian Nights-themed costume party.

In recent days he has apologised for this and other incidents where he wore blackface.

Mr Varadkar was asked about the incidents involving Mr Trudea - who is seen as a close ally of the Taoiseach on the international stage - at a press conference ahead of UN meetings in New York.

The Taoiseach said: "Mr Trudeau has apologised.

"He's given a very direct apology about those actions in the past and I think people should accept that apology."

While Ireland and Canada are in direct competition for a UN Security Council seat for 2021 and 2022, there is a good rapport between Mr Varadkar and Mr Trudeau.

They went running in the Phoenix Park together during Mr Trudeau's visit to Ireland in 2017, shortly after Mr Varadkar became Taoiseach.

And both leaders are taking part in the 'Christchurch Call to Action' initiative to crack down on the spread of terrorism and hate on social media platforms.

Mr Varadkar is to engage with other leaders involved in this initiative in New York this evening.

It is spear-headed by New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern whose country suffered a horrific terror attack - which was live-streamed online - earlier this year.

