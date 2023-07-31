Justin Barrett disputes National Party statement that he was removed as party leader

Justin Barrett has disputed a statement posted on the National Party’s social media accounts claiming he was removed as leader two weeks ago.

The party hit the headlines in recent weeks after Mr Barrett claimed €400,000 worth of gold bars had been stolen from a vault in Dublin.

A statement from the National Party on its official Twitter and Telegram accounts said Mr Barrett had been removed as leader due to “an overwhelming lack of confidence from active party members” in his ability to lead the party.

However, Mr Barrett said he still remained leader of the party “in law”.

The statement said Mr Barrett’s “hands-off leadership style” over a number of years had let “the party to go to seed”.

“Several of his recent strategic decisions generated opposition in the party and resulted in a lack of confidence in his leadership,” the statement said.

Deputy leader James Reynolds was now the new leader, it added.

“I have no wish to enter an unedifying public dispute with Mr Barrett. Despite recent events, I thank him for his past service and wish him well for the future,” Mr Reynolds is quoted as saying.

He said as new leader, he would oversee a “root and branch” reforms to the party so it could be put on a “stable footing during this transitional period”.

The party was thrown into turmoil after Mr Barrett tweeted that he had contacted gardaí after gold belonging to the group had been taken by two senior party members.

It was later returned and gardaí are seeking to establish who are the owners and whether a crime has been committed.

In response to the statement posted on social media, Mr Barrett said whoever wrote the “farcical” statement had not read the party’s constitution and did not know it was “legally enforceable”.

“I was and am the president of the National Party in law,” he wrote on his Telegram page.

“Social media password possession is not a requirement of this office nor an indication of authority.”