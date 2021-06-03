Justice Minister writes to family of George Nkencho, man shot dead by Gardaí

Justice Minister Heather Humphreys has written to the family of George Nkencho, the man shot dead in Blanchardstown by Gardai after a local shopkeeper was threatened.

She has invited the Nkenchos, who have mounted a long campaign for accountability over the shooting of George, to attend a Diversity Forum.

She says she is establishing the dialogue in the hope “that it will create closer connections [with] the black Irish community in the Blanchardstown area”.

People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny has called for a public inquiry into the Nkencho death, which involved multiple bullet wounds after he emerged suddenly from a house to which the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) had been summoned.

“The least the family deserves is a public inquiry,” Southside TD Mr Kenny said. He said there was “vitriolic and toxic messaging” on social media regarding Mr Nkencho. It was horrific and “utterly reprehensible,” he said, and should not be happening.

Minister Humphreys said that the Gardai Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) had established a criminal investigation into the fatality, which prompted nights of unrest in West Dublin and protests at Blanchardstown Garda station.

“It would not be appropriate for me, as Minister to comment on or interfere in what is an ongoing independent investigation with full powers,” she said. The Dáil was also told that the Garda Síochána has 281 trained diversity officers around the country.

She said she was confident that GSOC was treating the probe “with the utmost priority, and with the gravity that it deserves.”

The Minister added: “It is important to the family and all those involved in this tragedy that the investigation is done thoroughly but as safely as possible in the circumstances.”

The Diversity Forum in West Dublin will aim to improve relations between Gardai and the black Irish community in Blanchardstown and satellite areas, in the wake of Mr Nkencho’s death, she said.

“I very much welcome this development which I understand, would be the first local diversity forum established,” said the Minister, who is standing in for Helen McEntee, who is on maternity leave.

Ms Humphreys said her predecessor had met the Nkencho family and assured them of GSOC’s independence.

It would be a “much more powerful and intrusive investigation, than any other form of statutory inquiry,” she said.