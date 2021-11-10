Justice Minister reneges on pledge to publish overdue defamation report by today

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has reneged on a commitment that a long-overdue report on defamation reform would be published by today.

Heather Humphreys, who was acting justice minister while Ms McEntee was on maternity leave, gave the assurance on October 13, saying the report would be published “in three or four weeks”.

However, four weeks on from that announcement the report has not been published and Ms McEntee, who has resumed her duties, indicated today that publication has been held up.

The deferral of the report’s publication is just the latest in a series of unexplained delays.

Speaking on Today with Claire Byrne on RTÉ radio, Ms McEntee said: “This will be brought forward in the coming weeks.

“I appreciate there has been a delay in this. But this is priority legislation.

“It is in my Justice Plan for 2021 so I have to have this brought forward in the coming weeks. I hope before Christmas.”

The report, reviewing the Defamation Act 2009, is understood to recommend considerable change to Ireland’s defamation regime, which has been strongly criticised by both the European Commission and Reporters Without Borders.

Despite this criticism, moves to examine the law and reform it have been conducted at a snail’s pace by successive governments.

Under the 2009 Act, a statutory review of its operation was supposed to have been started within five years of its commencement. However, the review was only announced in November 2016, two years outside of the statutory requirement.

Repeated reassurances were given by successive justice ministers over the past two years that the delivery of the report was imminent. However, invariably the report was not delivered.

The precise reasons for the repeated delays was never disclosed.

The report was eventually delivered to Ms Humphreys in July but has still not been brought to Cabinet.

The European Commission has warned that frequent defamation cases, high defence costs and high damages in Ireland were seen as an inducement to self-censorship and a constraint on media freedom.

Reporters Without Borders has warned press freedom in Ireland is under threat due to the long delays in bringing forward defamation law reform.

News industry representative group Newsbrands Ireland, which has described Ireland’s defamation regime as “draconian”, is hoping the report recommends a cap on damages and an end to the use of juries in defamation trials.