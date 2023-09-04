Justice Minister Helen McEntee says she ‘certainly won’t be watching’ John Gilligan gangland documentary

Justice Minister Helen McEntee says she has no intention of watching the John Gilligan gangster documentary tonight.

The first episode of the three-part Confessions Of A Crime Boss, which features interviews with Gilligan, begins on Virgin Media One tonight.

Speaking about Gilligan, who served 17 years for importing cannabis and whose gang members murdered Sunday Independent investigative journalist Veronica Guerin, Ms McEntee said: “To be quite honest, this is a man that has created misery for so many people and so many communities.

“He’s someone who has been convicted of very serious offences and I for one certainly won't be watching it [the Virgin Media documentary].

She added: “I know there's a lot of people, families and communities that are very upset by the fact that this documentary is on this evening.”

Asked if it was an error to broadcast the programme, she said: “I think the producers maybe need to think about what they're trying to achieve by showing this programme.

“This is a person who has been convicted of very serious drug-trafficking crimes and who has inflicted untold misery on people — and as I said, I certainly won't be watching it and I know many people who won't be either.”

On the imposition of suspended sentence on John Gilligan in Spain today for possession of a weapon and drug smuggling offences, the minister said: “You'll appreciate as this was obviously in another jurisdiction it's not something that I can comment on.”

Meanwhile, junior minister for the National Drugs Strategy Hildegarde Naughton was accused by programme makers of being “opportunistic” after she criticised the decision to produce a three-part series on Mr Gilligan.

Her comments were made during a radio interview when she was asked for her view by a journalist.

She said today: “I fail to understand how answering a journalist’s question can be described as opportunistic. I was asked my views about the appropriateness of airing a documentary about a notorious gangland figure and I gave my view.”

Minister Naughton added: “We must remember that John Gilligan is a convicted drug trafficker whose gang was responsible for the murder of journalist Veronica Guerin. His actions have caused untold misery and devastation in communities across Ireland.

“Freedom of the press is very important in any democracy but John Gilligan threatened that democracy through his criminal actions. I would hope that any journalist involved in this programme would challenge any assertions he might make.

“I would not be in favour of banning anyone from the airwaves, but I would question the merit of programmes like this.”

Gilligan (71) was handed a 22-month suspended prison sentence in a Spanish court on drug smuggling and weapon possession charges earlier today.

He has always denied having any involvement in Ms Guerin’s 1996 murder, and was cleared after a trial in the non-jury Special Criminal Court on 2002.

Separately, Minister McEntee said she was in favour of any legal enforcement measures that would reduce the toll of road traffic injuries and deaths in Ireland, after she and the Garda Commissioner agreed a 20pc increase in the use of speed camera vans.