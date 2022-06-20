| 19.6°C Dublin

breaking Justice Minister Helen McEntee reveals she’s pregnant with second child

Justice Minister Helen McEntee became the first cabinet minister in the history of the State to take maternity leave after the birth of her first child last year Expand
Expand

Close

Justice Minister Helen McEntee became the first cabinet minister in the history of the State to take maternity leave after the birth of her first child last year

Justice Minister Helen McEntee became the first cabinet minister in the history of the State to take maternity leave after the birth of her first child last year

/

Justice Minister Helen McEntee became the first cabinet minister in the history of the State to take maternity leave after the birth of her first child last year

Gabija Gataveckaite Twitter Email

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee is set to welcome her second child in December.

She was the first ever Cabinet minister to take maternity leave last year.

Ms McEntee posted a photograph of her one year old son Michael on her Instagram tonight, wearing a t-shirt saying “I’m going to be a big brother.”

"So Michael has some news to share," she wrote in the caption.

A spokesperson for the minister said she is expecting her second child in December.

“The Minister and her husband Paul are very happy to be expecting their second child, due in December. Minister McEntee intends taking maternity leave to care for their baby,” said the spokesperson.

She has previously spoken of the importance of both parents taking leave when they have children and said that men should take more paternity leave.

Ms McEntee took six months maternity leave last year, after which her husband took six months.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy