Justice Minister Helen McEntee became the first cabinet minister in the history of the State to take maternity leave after the birth of her first child last year

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee is set to welcome her second child in December.

She was the first ever Cabinet minister to take maternity leave last year.

Ms McEntee posted a photograph of her one year old son Michael on her Instagram tonight, wearing a t-shirt saying “I’m going to be a big brother.”

"So Michael has some news to share," she wrote in the caption.

A spokesperson for the minister said she is expecting her second child in December.

“The Minister and her husband Paul are very happy to be expecting their second child, due in December. Minister McEntee intends taking maternity leave to care for their baby,” said the spokesperson.

She has previously spoken of the importance of both parents taking leave when they have children and said that men should take more paternity leave.

Ms McEntee took six months maternity leave last year, after which her husband took six months.