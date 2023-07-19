Justice Minister Helen McEntee joins condemnation of Ballybrack anti-asylum intimidation

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has promised a strong Garda response to the attack on the former home of an Independent councillor in Dublin that injured his father when a brick was thrown through his window with a crude anti-immigrant message attached.

“No individual be it in political life or otherwise should have something like that happen to them,” said Ms McEntee on the incident in Ballybrack that involved Cllr Hugh Lewis’ father and which has been condemned as “shocking and vile.”

The minister said: “I hope that individual and his family are doing well and I wish them well. I have spoken to the Garda Commissioner on this but also the number of incidents that have happened recently in the same area, and just to reassure there will be a strong Garda response.”

Anti-asylum protesters converged on nearby Ballybrack village on Tuesday and a premises believed to have been earmarked for housing refugees and asylum seekers, Ridge Hall, was badly damaged.

To suggestions that Ballybrack has been held to ransom by demonstrators, with no shops able to trade, Ms McEntee said her message to people behind the intimidation was: “You do not represent the vast majority of people in this country who are extremely welcoming and want to welcome these individuals who are seeking international protection or coming from Ukraine.

“There are consequences to actions here. So I notice the Gardaí are following up on a number of different incidents and charges have been brought.

“Obviously where incidents arise the Gardaí are responding as quickly as possible, but as we know, there are small numbers of people and there is no ability to predict what might happen.

Cllr Hugh Lewis talks of attack on home

“The Gardaí are very much on top of what is happening, but it's also very difficult to predict where these types of people might turn up.” She was told that some people were throwing fireworks at a building and Gardaí were not doing anything about it.

Minister McEntee said law enforcement had to take a step-by-step approach, “but it is important that where there is violence or vandalism that the Gardaí respond in the strongest way.”

Richard Boyd Barrett, of Cllr Lewis’s former party, People Before Profit, said the attack on the Lewis home was clearly related to a number of recent protests in the Ballybrack area against accommodation for asylum seekers and refugees.

Cllr Lewis and others had been attempting to challenge some of the “fear-mongering and hostility” being directed towards these people, he said.

“This attack is clearly part of an attempt to silence and intimidate anyone who expresses any solidarity or compassion for those seeking asylum,” he said, adding that it was being stirred up by a small minority, “including elements with known associations with far-right political groups.”

Mr Boyd Barrett added: “It is absolutely shocking and vile that the home of Cllr Hugh Lewis’s father was attacked simply because he showed solidarity and compassion.

“I would ask anyone taken in by prejudice and misinformation to think again and reject this hate and intimidation.”

“There is justified anger in many communities over the housing and cost of living crisis but this is not the fault of asylum seekers,” he added.

“Hatred, division and intimidation will lead us to a bad place, and I hope our entire community will reject this dangerous poison and step away from these misdirected and ugly protests.”