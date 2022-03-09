Justice Minister Helen McEntee disputes Sipo’s account of donations from Tayto Park owner

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has disputed the Standards in Public Office Commission’s account of donations from Tayto Park owner Ray Coyle.

Internal Sipo emails show that commission officials raised concerns over the €4,200 political donation from Tayto Park owner Ray Coyle which were made in three cheques.

Sipo official Brian McKevitt recalled a conversation that he had with another official who told him that the minister’s parliamentary assistant told him that they were payments “from three of Ms McEntee’s uncles”.

However, Minister McEntee has now moved to dispute this account, saying that this was not said.

“I’m not accusing anybody of lying, I’m simply saying that was not said,” she said.

“There was no attempt to hide or not provide information, I’ve been very clear on this all along.”

Minister McEntee said that her office raised the issue with Sipo and provided all documentation that was requested.

“My office highlighted this mistake to Sipo and subsequently provided any information that they asked for and subsequently cleared all of the information that we had given them,” she said.

“This was a simple error. We tried to rectify it ourselves, it was rectified, and permission and clearance was given.”

Read More

Minister McEntee said that apart from the three cheques, she did not receive any further donations from Mr Coyle, despite receiving a €5,000 donation after attending an event where Mr Coyle was also present.

“I didn’t receive any further donation,” she said.

“Anything that I have received from him I have clarified and I have registered.”

A spokesperson for Sipo said: “We do not make comments on individual matters of compliance or correspondence between Sipo and relevant persons with whom the Commission works.”

Three separate cheques of €1,400 were given to the minister shortly before the general election in 2020.

The cheques were in the names of different companies and were lodged in the minister’s personal election account. The majority of the money was returned to Mr Coyle almost a year later.

However, under Sipo guidelines, politicians are required to hand back donations that are in breach of rules within two weeks.

Read More



