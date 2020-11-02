The opposition has accused Tanaiste Leo Varadkar of inappropriate actions over his sharing of ‘confidential’ documents (Julien Behal/PA)

Leo Varadkar with current Minister for Justice and former European Affairs Minister Helen McEntee in Brussels earlier this year

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has backed Tánaiste Leo Varadkar regarding his decision to provide a confidential doctors' pay deal agreement with the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) to a rival representative group of doctors.

Minister McEntee said that although it was not in “best practice” it was in the best interest of patients, GPs and taxpayers.

Taoiseach at the time, Varadkar shared the draft report with his “friend” and president of the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP) Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail.

It is believed that Tánaiste Varadkar will address the Dáil on Tuesday, and Minister McEntee said she is certain he will answer the question on whether this should have been done on the basis that, in her opinion, it had a good outcome.

“He was very quick to say he would make a statement and answer these questions. I’ve no doubt if he is asked that question he will answer it,” the Fine Gael Minister said on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland.

“Any suggestion that this document was given for any sort of a-personal gain (is not true) but also that there could be changes made that did not come back to the cabinet,” she added.

“The only people who benefited from this were patients, GPS and taxpayers because this was a very good deal.”

The Justice Minister explained that the contract from the IMO was sent to the NAGP to try to get GPs onboard because in the Government's eyes “it was a very good deal” and they had made a commitment to keep the group informed on the negotiation process.

She said: “The intention was that this was to ensure GPs knew what they were signing up for.

“I’m agreeing that the manner in which it was done could have been done better but there was a clear commitment with the NAGP to keep them informed.

“Hundreds of GPs had the information that was in this document, the intention here was to have as many GP’s signs on to this deal.”

The Minister added that although the document was not yet in the public domain “the deal had been reached and the majority if not all the sensitive information had been agreed and it had been signed off by Cabinet.”

When asked if her trust in Tánaiste Varadkar has diminished she said: “On my part no, and I say that on the basis that I have worked with him for many years and find him an honourable person.

“He has helped to negotiate multiple deals and no one has ever suggested he has acted inappropriately.”

Labour Party TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said his party views it as “deeply inappropriate” that Tánaiste Varadkar handed over the confidential IMO contract to his “friend” and president of a rival doctors' group Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail.

The spokesperson on Education, Enterprise and Trade added that his party is calling for the Tánaiste to answer why he stepped into this process and if he has given any other confidential documents to people he shouldn’t have.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, he said: “We want the Tánaiste to answer why he stepped into a process that he had no involvement with and handed a document which was stamped confidential and not for circulation to a friend of his.

“We want to know if this is something that has happened previously or happened since. This is not the way that business should be done.

“The IMO is a registered negotiating entity and they were negotiating a multi-million euro contract. The NAGP (National Association of General Practitioners) was not in the negotiating, they were acting as if they were entitled to this draft document.

“So, was the Taoiseach acting as a Taoiseach, or was he acting as a friend of Maitiú Ó Tuathail?

“What he has done he has described is not best practice, the Green Party has described it as inappropriate, and in our minds, it's deeply inappropriate and he needs to account for them in the Dáil.”

When asked if his party is calling for Mr Varadkar to resign, the opposition politician said that at this stage they want to see what he has to say.

He added: “It’s not just about if the law has been broken there's also the question of if this is appropriate behaviour for the Taoiseach to engage in and it’s important for Leo Varadkar to answer if this is something he regularly does."

