‘Justice delayed is justice denied’ - anger as Government shelves review of Mother and Baby Homes testimony

The co-founder of the Adoption Rights Alliance has said the Government’s decision to abandon the independent review of testimony given by mother and baby home survivors demonstrates a lack of justice.

In June of last year, children’s minister Roderic O’Gorman announced plans for a human rights expert to re-examine written testimony given to the Mother and Baby Homes Commission.

A report was due to be published this year, however it has now emerged that the minister has decided it will not now go ahead.

The commitment initially came after survivors had raised concerns in relation to how testimony provided to the confidential committee was dealt with, with some saying what appeared in the final report did not reflect what they had said and minimised their negative experiences.

Instead, the department said survivors would be able to come forward to tell their personal story or have the testimony of the confidential committee used in the planned National Centre for Research and Remembrance.

Campaigner Susan Lohan said the move is the latest “in a long series of missteps” by the Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman and his department.

“It started off with the publication of the report in January 2021, the fact that there was no physical copy of the report made available to the very elderly survivors, they were given no advance notice of the leak of the publication of the report,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“And then to discover the confidential committee to which many of them had been deliberately funnelled had not only discounted their evidence but subsequently had destroyed that evidence in advance of sending it on as part of the archive to the Department of Children and Equality.

“It demonstrates the ongoing contempt and disrespect that this minister and this department has for survivors and their experiences.”

Ms Lohan said people she works with are in a state of shock and disbelief and “cannot believe that the Minister is making these announcements without any consultation with survivor groups.”

“And let’s not forget there is a dedicated survivor appointed by the previous government which sits at the Department of Children and Equality, it’s called the collaborative forum,” she said.

“We have not heard from the Minister in about seven months at this stage and he made no indication that he and his department officials were planning to jettison the initiative, and this is an initiative that was recommended not only by our own Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission but by several members of the United Nations human rights committee.

“So, we’re not talking about minor players who are endorsing these serious reviews to take place.

“People felt that the Government had finished with retraumatising them, but it appears not, and it is an ongoing abuse of survivors and their experiences.”

Ms Lohan said the 500 people who gave their testimonies to the Commission feel overwhelmingly that “justice delayed is justice denied”.

“When the public realised that the Commission had destroyed those recordings shortly after the Commission’s report was published, there was huge public outcry and I think that surprised the Department,” she said.

“Fortunately, they were able to recover all of those recordings, so it’s frankly guff at this stage to say those recordings will be transferred to the [sealed] national archive.

“That’s probably 10 years in the planning and building so it means that women who very bravely gave testimony to the confidential committee not realising it would be discarded might not even live to see their testimony recorded and witnessed by the whole of Ireland.”