‘Just try and keep me out’ – Taoiseach reveals Joe Biden’s enthusiastic response to Irish invite

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has said president-elect Joe Biden will reset the US relationship with the EU. He also expressed hope of visiting Washington DC for St Patrick’s Day next year.

Mr Martin said it was “very, very disappointing” that outgoing President Donald Trump had failed to concede November’s election. However, he believes he eventually will concede and that American democracy is not under threat as a result.

Speaking at the pre-Christmas briefing for political journalists in Government Buildings this week, Mr Martin said that a St Patrick’s Day trip to Washington DC – his first as Taoiseach – would be dependent on the status of Covid-19 in the US, internationally and in Ireland.

“When I invited President Biden to Ireland, he said 'just try and keep me out'. I thought that was interesting. I look forward to meeting President Biden. I have met him before in the capacity of vice-president and when I was in foreign affairs,” he said.

“He has a genuine affection for the country, and he's a multilateralist at heart. He wants to reset the relationship with the European Union. He has made very clear to me on day one he wants to rejoin the Paris Accord, that he wants to rejoin the WHO and he's a friend of Ireland. In terms of trade, he doesn't want anything in the context of Brexit undermining the Good Friday Agreement.

“I think it will be a very interesting year from a policy perspective – in terms of resetting relations with Europe and hopefully the United Kingdom. Basically marrying the alliance between the US, Europe and the UK, who after all, notwithstanding their differences, have common values in terms of democracy, freedom of speech, and all of that.

"Yes, I would love to be able to get to Washington DC on St Patrick's Day, but we'll have to see where we are in terms of where Covid is."

Mr Martin suggested that Mr Trump’s failure to concede was part of an agenda around the next US presidential election in 2024, but said he believed he will eventually concede.

“It's very, very disappointing. I think he will concede. I think there's an agenda perhaps going on, a political agenda, in respect of American politics and people are already thinking of the next election, in terms of the argumentation that's going on at the moment. But I do believe that in any democracy one should of course accept the election results,” he said.

“It's important for the younger generation watching on that the transfer of power is an honourable one and one that reflects the enduring nature of out parliamentary democracies.

“I think of our own Government in 1932, when [Cumann na nGaedheal] were in power and the seamless transition from Fianna Fáil, which people at the time maybe thought wouldn't have happened. That's been a very strong position in our system. I think it sets an example for younger people from the older generations that that's the way it should be, in relation to the transfer of power.

“We have great examples in democracies of speeches made by losing candidates. In previous presidential elections they were all very gracious. They want to acknowledge the primacy of the ballot box, notwithstanding some very close elections. I think that's the spirit with which this should be handled as well. But I don't actually think there's a danger to American democracy.”

Asked if it set a dangerous precedent that President Trump had not conceded, Mr Martin said: “It's not a nice precedent.”

Meanwhile, Mr Martin said he would spend Christmas with his family at home, but may visit in-laws on St Stephen's Day.

"Normally my twin brother would join us with his family but we had decided even before the recent [restrictions] we weren’t going to do it this year. It’s interesting because they are a family bubble and so on so… it’s just the family this year and that’s it.

"Maybe Stephen’s Day we might go to my brother-in-law but again, it’s all very cautious now isn’t it?"

Mr Martin said he was looking forward to watching films on Christmas Day.

"I am hoping someone shows Casablanca, that kind of thing, just a lazy day. I’ve too many books, there’s an interesting one sent to me in the post in terms of the invasion of Australia, the relationship between China and Australia, very interesting. .

“Someone else sent me a big volume of [Thomas] Piketty’s latest [work] on capitalism, but I don’t think I’ll get through that over the Christmas holidays.”

